In conjunction with the 2023 Confidential Computing Summit last week, VMware announced a partnership with tech giants to accelerate the development of confidential computing applications.

Confidential computing relies on a trusted execution environment that ensures the integrity and confidentiality of applications and data, even in the cloud and on third-party infrastructure.

With the emergence of multi-cloud deployments and machine learning, confidential computing is expected to help protect intellectual property and sensitive data, but its adoption lags due to difficulties in creating applications for it.

To help overcome obstacles in implementing confidential computing, VMware has been working on a developer-focused Certifier Framework for Confidential Computing project that now has support from AMD, Samsung, and members of the RISC-V Keystone community.

In a push for the adoption of confidential computing, the open source Certifier Framework provides a standardized, platform-agnostic API for building and operating confidential computing applications, which is paired with a policy evaluation server, the Certifier Service.

[...] The accompanying Certifier Service supports trust management, including attestation evaluation, application upgrade, and other related services.

[...] VMware is inviting the community to review and contribute to the open source Certifier Framework, to standardize the platform-independent APIs and to drive the development of confidential computing code for x86, Arm, and RISC-V ecosystems.

"Confidential Computing has the potential to secure workloads no matter where they run including in multi-cloud and edge settings. The challenge has been to help customers adopt and implement the standard with ease," VMware CTO Kit Colbert said.