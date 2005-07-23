from the there's-software-and-then-there-is-SOFTWARE dept.
Motor Trend is running this story, https://www.motortrend.com/features/tesla-full-self-driving-ban-attempt-elon-musk-dan-odowd While it starts out about Tesla self-driving software, it seems that the Dawn Project is also taking on security for safety critical software in general -- a topic near and dear to many at SN.
Dan O'Dowd is a man on a mission: to get Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology outlawed. He's likely spent millions of his own money—including a reported $600K on a recent Super Bowl ad and full-page ad in The New York Times last November—to accomplish this goal via his nonprofit group The Dawn Project. And he's incurred the wrath of Elon Musk and the Tesla co-founder and CEO's most rabid fans.
[...] Last August The Dawn Project conducted tests and shot a video showing a Tesla Model 3 using FSD plowing into a mannequin meant to represent a child. Tesla sent The Dawn Project a cease-and-desist letter calling the videos "defamatory." O'Dowd responded in a tweet by calling Musk a "crybaby" for complaining about the test and offered to reproduce tests for the media and regulators.
That's what brought us to Santa Barbara last week, where Green Hills Software, which O'Dowd founded in 1982 and is president and CEO, is based. Green Hills develops ultra-secure software for aviation, including the operating system (OS) for the Boeing 787 and B1-B bomber and the Orion crew exploration vehicle manufactured by Lockheed Martin and operated by NASA. Green Hills is also the first and only software company to develop an OS that meets the NSA's certification for EAL 6+ High Robustness, making it almost impossible to hack.
[...] O'Dowd isn't critical of Tesla vehicles and owns five of them: two Roadsters, two Model 3s, and a Model S. The Dawn Project is not only attacking Tesla FSD but any computer system it deems a danger. "Connecting the power grid, hospitals, and millions of cars to the Internet with software riddled with bugs and security defects has turned these systems into potential weapons of mass destruction at the mercy of hackers," the organization says on its website.
"We've been taking all the things that our lives depend on—water treatment plants and hospitals—where when something fails thousands or even millions of people could die," O'Dowd said.
Just a guess, Mr. O'Dowd is probably not a fan of Microsoft...
Tesla: "Full self-driving beta" isn't designed for full self-driving:
The transparency site PlainSite recently published a pair of letters Tesla wrote to the California Department of Motor Vehicles in late 2020. The letters cast doubt on Elon Musk's optimistic timeline for the development of fully driverless technology.
[...] In October, Tesla released what it called its "full self-driving beta" software to a few dozen Tesla owners. A few days ago, Musk announced plans to expand the program to more customers.
Given that the product is called "full self-driving," this might seem like the first step in Musk's three-step progression. After a few more months of testing, perhaps it will become reliable enough to operate without human supervision. That could allow Musk to make good on his latest optimistic timeline for Autopilot: in a December 2020 interview, Musk said he was "extremely confident" that Tesla vehicles would reach level 5 by the end of 2021.
But a letter Tesla sent to California regulators the same month had a different tone. Despite the "full self-driving" name, Tesla admitted it doesn't consider the current beta software suitable for fully driverless operation. The company said it wouldn't start testing "true autonomous features" until some unspecified point in the future.
Tesla fires employee who posted YouTube videos of Full Self-Driving accident:
Ex-Tesla employee John Bernal says he was fired for posting YouTube videos about Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta. He had been creating the videos for about a year. Bernal says that Tesla also cut off his access to the FSD beta in the 2021 Tesla Model 3 that he owns.
The firing and beta cutoff occurred shortly after Bernal posted a video on February 4 of a minor accident in which his Tesla car hit a bollard that appears to separate a car lane from a bike lane in San Jose. In a subsequent video on February 7 providing frame-by-frame analysis of the collision, Bernal said that "no matter how minor this accident was, it's the first FSD beta collision caught on camera that is irrefutable."
"I was fired from Tesla in February with my YouTube being cited as the reason why—even though my uploads are for my personal vehicle, off company time or property, with software I paid for," Bernal said in the latest video, which was posted yesterday on his AI Addict channel. Bernal showed a notice he received that said his Full Self-Driving beta access was disabled "based on your recent driving data." But that explanation didn't seem to make sense because "the morning of being fired, I had zero improper use strikes on my vehicle," he said.
(Score: 3, Informative) by linuxrocks123 on Friday July 07, @01:52AM
Here's what they had to say about Linux: https://lwn.net/Articles/83242/ [lwn.net]