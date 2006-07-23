The Respawn Ninja RN988 is a whitelabel by mwave (an Australian online computer parts retailer). I'm not entirely sure of the OEM, I have not been able to find any matching products with the extra 4th status LED for locking (disabling) the Win key.

After plugging it in I immediately noticed two problems:

1. The switches were definitely not brown-style (tactile bump halfway through being pressed), they were instead red-style (smooth when pressed). Not quite what I wanted but hey for this price I'll happily try it out.

2. The Pause, Home, End and numpad * keys were permanently lit up and did not work when pressed.

The faulty keys were a serious problem. Every few hours they might fix themselves for a while, but then occasionally spam lots of keyboard input before returning to being broken.