from the hardware-geeks dept.
https://halestrom.net/darksleep/blog/052_rn988_keyboard/
The Respawn Ninja RN988 is a whitelabel by mwave (an Australian online computer parts retailer). I'm not entirely sure of the OEM, I have not been able to find any matching products with the extra 4th status LED for locking (disabling) the Win key.
After plugging it in I immediately noticed two problems:
1. The switches were definitely not brown-style (tactile bump halfway through being pressed), they were instead red-style (smooth when pressed). Not quite what I wanted but hey for this price I'll happily try it out.
2. The Pause, Home, End and numpad * keys were permanently lit up and did not work when pressed.
The faulty keys were a serious problem. Every few hours they might fix themselves for a while, but then occasionally spam lots of keyboard input before returning to being broken.