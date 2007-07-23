Mandating a simpler cancellation process would confuse consumers and create problems for businesses, trade groups say

Trade groups representing publishers, advertisers and videogame companies have come out against the Federal Trade Commission's proposed requirement that companies offer consumers an easy click-to-cancel way to get out of subscriptions and memberships.

The FTC earlier this year proposed a rule that would require companies to make it as easy for customers to stop recurring charges as it is to sign up to them. That would mean an end to onerous "click to subscribe, call to cancel" routines and other systems designed to introduce friction into the cancellation process.