Mandating a simpler cancellation process would confuse consumers and create problems for businesses, trade groups say
Trade groups representing publishers, advertisers and videogame companies have come out against the Federal Trade Commission's proposed requirement that companies offer consumers an easy click-to-cancel way to get out of subscriptions and memberships.
The FTC earlier this year proposed a rule that would require companies to make it as easy for customers to stop recurring charges as it is to sign up to them. That would mean an end to onerous "click to subscribe, call to cancel" routines and other systems designed to introduce friction into the cancellation process.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Saturday July 08, @02:09AM
Rent seekers push back against rent controls.
If anyone here needs some advice, DON'T SUBSCRIBE TO ANYTHING!! I don't. My wife subscribes to something now and then, and I'm always a little amused when she decides to cancel. If the people on the other end are uncooperative, she may resort to foul language. When that happens, I hide around the corner to listen in, LOL!
As long as bittorrent continues to work, I can't think of any content that I'm willing to pay a monthly fee for. Those subscriptions that cost as much as a cup of coffee per day? I can't afford to buy coffee for the US Navy!!
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Saturday July 08, @02:22AM
AT&T has this for their internet service. To sign up is a simple web form and a person called me to schedule the installation the next day. To cancel service, requires a call to the retention department and they try 8-ways-to-sunday to get you to continue service. Unfortunately, none of those 8 ways will include actually addressing core issues like "I have to buy TV service I don't want to get unlimited internet.", "The total cost of my service including the TV I don't need or want is three times the cost of the competition.", and the really annoying one "Why is my bill never the same from one month to the next?"
Planet Fitness is similarly annoying. Sign up online in a dozen or so clicks, but to cancel you have to physically go to the facility, talk to a human who apparently has never dealt with this situation before in their entire (admittedly short) life, and then we very slowly run through the cancellation on their POS application.
Both are unpleasant anti-patterns, and I won't miss either of them.