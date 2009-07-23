from the advertisements-and-illusions dept.
Magic: The Gathering's most coveted collectible The One Ring Card has been found. There is only one copy and version of this card, making it highly collectable. The owner wishes to remain anonymous, and multiple resellers are already offering millions to buy it.
The One Ring, a singular, serialized, one-of-a-kind card for Magic: The Gathering, has been found. Proof comes via the grading company PSA, which posted an image of the card Friday morning.
Magic's latest set of cards, titled The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, was created in coordination with Middle-earth Enterprises (MEE) to celebrate the original novels by J.R.R. Tolkien. The set includes many copies of The One Ring, including perforated versions meant to be torn apart at the table. But publisher Wizards of the Coast also created a singular copy, covered in gold foil and etched with the original Elvish Black Speech inscription.
If this is up your alley then the owner is accepting serious offers via their attorney through an email address hello@thenotablegroup.com, noting that no offers above one million dollars have currently been tabled and accepted.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Monday July 10, @04:53AM
In Philadelphia, it's worth fifty bucks [youtube.com]
