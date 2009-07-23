The One Ring, a singular, serialized, one-of-a-kind card for Magic: The Gathering, has been found. Proof comes via the grading company PSA, which posted an image of the card Friday morning.

Magic's latest set of cards, titled The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, was created in coordination with Middle-earth Enterprises (MEE) to celebrate the original novels by J.R.R. Tolkien. The set includes many copies of The One Ring, including perforated versions meant to be torn apart at the table. But publisher Wizards of the Coast also created a singular copy, covered in gold foil and etched with the original Elvish Black Speech inscription.