from the can't-we-all-just-get-along? dept.
While a few years late compared to many other open-source projects adopting a Code of Conduct, the GCC Steering Committee has now adopted a Code of Conduct "CoC" for this open-source compiler project.
Passionate compiler developers and other GCC stakeholders are encouraged to remind themselves to be civil in their discussions and follow other recommendations to foster their community. Jason Merrill of the GCC Steering Committee wrote in their announcement of this CoC:
"The vast majority of the time, the GCC community is a very civil, cooperative space. On the rare occasions that it isn't, it's helpful to have something to point to to remind people of our expectations. It's also good for newcomers to have something to refer to, for both how they are expected to conduct themselves and how they can expect to be treated.
More importantly, if there is offensive behavior that isn't corrected immediately, it's important for there to be a way to report that to the project leadership so that we can intervene.
At this time the CoC is preliminary: the code itself should be considered active, but the CoC committee (and so the reporting and response procedures) are not yet in place."
The draft GCC CoC can be viewed here.
(Score: 2) by Snort on Monday July 10, @11:55PM
I thought the NCoC was the thing. https://github.com/domgetter/NCoC [github.com]
The other just encourages forced behavior normalization to eliminate the foreign and socially disabled.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 10, @11:55PM (2 children)
I refuse to contribute to projects that have a code of conduct.
You can either use my code or not.
People should be free to comment whatever the hell the want on my code, just as they are free to use my code or not.
I'm a big boy and don't need a babysitter defending my feels from someone else's speech.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday July 11, @12:06AM (1 child)
As is your right and privilege, of course, but I question your selection criteria.
You refuse to participate in the face of *any* code of conduct, no matter what it says?
Is any list of rules verboten, or only those lists that are called explicitly a "code"?
alternatively, is any form of anarchy acceptable to you, or only ones that you prefer?
I have seen this sort of "anti-any code of conduct" thing before and was hoping I could get some more clarity on it. I don't expect to be disappointed!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, @12:17AM
I thought I explained it pretty well.
If someone responds "I think you need to re-work line 10", it's not going to hurt my feelings.
If someone responds "Line 10 looks like it was written by a complete retard", it's not going to hurt my feelings.
Either way, I can fix line 10 or not.
I used to find Linus' rants hilarious. Then he had to get all "PC".
I'm not a fan of putting restrictions on speech that isn't threatening (i.e. "I'm going to kill you") or releasing private information (i.e. "This jackwang lives as 742 Evergreen Terrace").
Have whatever CoC you want on your project. I'm just not going to waste compute cycles on making sure every response can't be interpreted in a way that might make some snowflake outraged.
I got called out a few years ago for asking "Why is Verizon molesting DNS packets not destined for them?"...because apparently that offends certain classes of people who haven't read the dictionary definitions for "molesting".
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday July 11, @12:14AM (1 child)
I simply do not understand it. The linked document simply states (in many, many words) to act civil and considerate. 30 years ago, before the internet was a "big thing", this was the normal case and situation.
Conclusion: the internet made us de-evolve and become worse pricks than we were before. Welcome to the New Order... Sigh.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday July 11, @12:27AM
Well, it's got lots of edge cases, but yeah. And text-based messaging does seem to encourage many folks to act in an abusive way that I hope they would never do in person.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 3, Informative) by progo on Tuesday July 11, @12:16AM
So, adjudication and enforcement hasn't been codified yet.
The actual conduct rules themselves look good to me though. It appears that GCC wants to be a meritocracy, with no affirmative action, and TLDR "don't be a dick".