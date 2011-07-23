from the counterproductive-chip-race dept.
China curbs exports of key computer chip materials:
The Chinese government is tightening controls over exports of two key materials used to make computer chips.
From next month, special licenses will be needed to export gallium and germanium from China, which is the world's biggest producer of the metals.
It comes in response to Washington's efforts to curb Chinese access to some advanced microprocessors.
[...] On Monday, China's Ministry of Commerce said the restrictions were needed to "safeguard national security and interests".
[...] Semiconductors, which power everything from mobile phones to military hardware, are at the centre of a bitter dispute between the world's two largest economies.
[...] "I think we gain and China gains from trade and investment that is as open as possible, and it would be disastrous for us to attempt to decouple from China," [said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen] during an appearance before Congress last month.
Chip Wars: China Strikes Back:
US chip sanctions are hurting China. They cover not only direct sales from American and European companies. They extend to foreign-made products that use US software and technology. China is reeling – and striking back.
But beware. Democracies – Japan, Europe, and the US – need to ensure that additional moves designed to hurt Beijing do not "boomerang" and end up hurting their own industries.
[...] Not only are Chinese chip makers hurting, but the break from China is also hurting Western semiconductor makers. NVIDIA, for example, claims it could lose $400 million of sales in one quarter because of the ban on selling its AI chips. ASML earns 15% of its revenues in China – this will now diminish as it cannot sell its latest equipment to China, and legacy equipment is likely to be sourced locally.
China is counter-attacking. It has banned chips from US manufacturer Micron Technology, claiming, without evidence, that the US chips failed a "network security review." The Micron ban was announced just a day after a G7 Summit in Japan, where democratic leaders agreed to reduce dependence on China. That's not a coincidence. Micron makes 10% of its revenue from the China market – revenue which is now under threat.
[...] Remember the atomic bomb. Once the US unleashed it, the Soviet Union raced to catch up. It succeeded, thanks in no small part to spying – setting off the dangerous nuclear arms race. Will we now face a counterproductive chip race?
US sanctions ignite booming black market for Nvidia AI chips in China:
What do you do when US sanctions prevent the purchase of high-performance Nvidia AI GPUs? In China, universities and businesses are turning to underground dealers to secure these chips, and paying a premium to get their hands on them.
In September last year, the US further tightened sanctions against China by instructing Nvidia and AMD to stop selling their high-performance AI-focused GPUs to the country (and Russia), a restriction aimed at preventing the US companies' top hardware from being used by or diverted to military users and finding their way into the nation's supercomputers.
The sanctions mean that China cannot import Nvidia A100 or H100 GPUs, while AMD's MI250 Instinct card is also prohibited, leaving less powerful options such as the MI100 accelerator and the Nvidia A800, which went into production in Q3 last year as another alternative to the A100 GPU. The chip has an interconnect speed of 400 GB/s, down from the A100's 600 GB/s.
Reuters reports that this year's generative AI boom led by OpenAI's ChatGPT has seen demand for Nvidia's high-end chips skyrocket in China. That's led to an underground market in the Asian nation, where everyone from startups to universities is paying large premiums to secure these GPUs - buying or selling the chips within China is not illegal.
Reuters visited the famous Huaqiangbei electronics area in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen where two vendors told reporters they could provide small numbers of A100 chips for $20,000 each, double the usual price of around $10,000.
A Hong Kong startup founder said he experienced the same thing when quoted $19,150 each for two to four A100 cards, which were needed to run its latest AI models. In addition to paying much more than their MSRP, these cards lack any kind of warranty or support.