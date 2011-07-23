The Chinese government is tightening controls over exports of two key materials used to make computer chips.

From next month, special licenses will be needed to export gallium and germanium from China, which is the world's biggest producer of the metals.

It comes in response to Washington's efforts to curb Chinese access to some advanced microprocessors.

[...] On Monday, China's Ministry of Commerce said the restrictions were needed to "safeguard national security and interests".

[...] Semiconductors, which power everything from mobile phones to military hardware, are at the centre of a bitter dispute between the world's two largest economies.

[...] "I think we gain and China gains from trade and investment that is as open as possible, and it would be disastrous for us to attempt to decouple from China," [said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen] during an appearance before Congress last month.