Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

OpenAI Launches GPT-4 API for Everyone

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday July 12, @06:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the AI-overlords dept.
Software

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2023/07/openais-most-powerful-chatbot-api-rolls-out-for-all-paying-customers/

On Thursday, OpenAI announced that all paying API customers now have access to the GPT-4 API. It also introduced updates to chat-based models, announced a shift from the Completions API to the Chat Completions API, and outlined plans for deprecation of older models.

Generally considered its most powerful API product, the GPT-4 API first launched in March but has been under closed testing until now.
[...]
OpenAI also announced that "based on the stability and readiness of these models for production-scale use," it is also making APIs for Whisper, DALL-E, and GPT-3.5 Turbo "generally available." And the company expects to continue fine-tuning the models throughout the year.

Original Submission


«  Researchers Discover Safe, Easy, and Affordable Way to Store and Retrieve Hydrogen
This discussion was created by Fnord666 (652) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
OpenAI Launches GPT-4 API for Everyone | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.