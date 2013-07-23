Japan schedules August launch for 'Moon Sniper' lander:
Japan's Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has named August 26 as its intended launch date for a lunar lander it hopes will improve humanity's ability to touch down on other worlds – as well as an astronomical observation that might help us understand how they form.
The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is also known as the "Moon Sniper" thanks to its use of technologies that JAXA claims "make a qualitative shift towards being able to land where we want and not just where it is easy to land." If JAXA can pull that off, it believes "it will become possible to land on planets even more resource scarce than the Moon."
The sobriquet "sniper" has been applied because the craft is equipped with high-resolution cameras and an image processing algorithm. As it swings into lunar orbit, it will be able to recognize craters and measure its position, then decide on an optimal spot to land. JAXA expects it to touch down within 100 meters of its preferred target.
That accuracy is important, because it means future missions can send instruments to specific locations, instead of having to design missions around the places where landing will be easiest. As the guy said – we do this not because it's easy, but because it's hard.
Related Stories
On a shoestring budget, Chandrayaan-3 aims to observe Luna, Earth, even exoplanets:
India's Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will next week launch Chandrayaan-3, a mission that aims to land on the moon and deploy a rover.
ISRO yesterday announced that Chandrayaan-3 had been tucked into its capsule and mated with the (LVM-3) launcher that will take it into space. Liftoff from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre has been scheduled for July 14 at 2:35pm IST (09:05 Friday UTC).
The ridiculously economical $74.5 million mission aims to land near Luna's south pole in August. From a ramped compartment, the lander will deploy a 26 kilogram rover outfitted with instruments including an Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS).
The lander contains an accelerometer, Ka-band and laser altimeters, Doppler velocimeter, star sensors, inclinometer, touchdown sensor, and cameras for hazard avoidance and positional knowledge.
The lander also boasts several instruments including Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure surface thermal properties, Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) to measure tremors around the landing site, Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA) to study the gas and plasma environment, and a NASA-provided passive Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) for lunar ranging studies.
A propulsion module that carries the rover and lander will stay in a 100km lunar orbit, where it will act as a communication relay satellite, complete with a payload – known as the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) – that studies spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from roughly 362,000 to 405,000 kilometers away.
[...] Only three countries - the USA, Russia, and China, have successfully landed missions on the Moon. Good luck, Chandrayaan-3!