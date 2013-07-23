from the say-cheese! dept.
The images shed light on how electrons form superconducting pairs that glide through materials without friction:
When your laptop or smartphone heats up, it's due to energy that's lost in translation. The same goes for power lines that transmit electricity between cities. In fact, around 10 percent of the generated energy is lost in the transmission of electricity. That's because the electrons that carry electric charge do so as free agents, bumping and grazing against other electrons as they move collectively through power cords and transmission lines. All this jostling generates friction, and, ultimately, heat.
But when electrons pair up, they can rise above the fray and glide through a material without friction. This "superconducting" behavior occurs in a range of materials, though at ultracold temperatures. If these materials can be made to superconduct closer to room temperature, they could pave the way for zero-loss devices, such as heat-free laptops and phones, and ultraefficient power lines. But first, scientists will have to understand how electrons pair up in the first place.
[...] "Fermion pairing is at the basis of superconductivity and many phenomena in nuclear physics," says study author Martin Zwierlein, the Thomas A. Frank Professor of Physics at MIT. "But no one had seen this pairing in situ. So it was just breathtaking to then finally see these images onscreen, faithfully."
[...] To directly observe electrons pair up is an impossible task. They are simply too small and too fast to capture with existing imaging techniques. To understand their behavior, physicists like Zwierlein have looked to analogous systems of atoms. Both electrons and certain atoms, despite their difference in size, are similar in that they are fermions — particles that exhibit a property known as "half-integer spin." When fermions of opposite spin interact, they can pair up, as electrons do in superconductors, and as certain atoms do in a cloud of gas.
Zwierlein's group has been studying the behavior of potassium-40 atoms, which are known fermions, that can be prepared in one of two spin states. When a potassium atom of one spin interacts with an atom of another spin, they can form a pair, similar to superconducting electrons. But under normal, room-temperature conditions, the atoms interact in a blur that is difficult to capture.
[...] "It was bloody difficult to get to a point where we could actually take these images," Zwierlein says. "You can imagine at first getting big fat holes in your imaging, your atoms running away, nothing is working. We've had terribly complicated problems to solve in the lab through the years, and the students had great stamina, and finally, to be able to see these images was absolutely elating."
What the team saw was pairing behavior among the atoms that was predicted by the Hubbard model — a widely held theory believed to hold they key to the behavior of electrons in high-temperature superconductors, materials that exhibit superconductivity at relatively high (though still very cold) temperatures. Predictions of how electrons pair up in these materials have been tested through this model, but never directly observed until now.
[...] The pairing behavior between these atoms must also occur in superconducting electrons, and Zwierlein says the team's new snapshots will help to inform scientists' understanding of high-temperature superconductors, and perhaps provide insight into how these materials might be tuned to higher, more practical temperatures.
"If you normalize our gas of atoms to the density of electrons in a metal, we think this pairing behavior should occur far above room temperature," Zwierlein offers. "That gives a lot of hope and confidence that such pairing phenomena can in principle occur at elevated temperatures, and there's no a priori limit to why there shouldn't be a room-temperature superconductor one day."
Journal Reference:
Thomas Hartke, Botond Oreg, Carter Turnbaugh, et al., Direct observation of nonlocal fermion pairing in an attractive Fermi-Hubbard gas, Science, 2023. DOI: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.ade4245