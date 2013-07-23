While “hacking” is often used to mean criminal intrusion into computer systems, some, including Bruce Schneier, use a more general definition that includes any kind of creative (mis-)use of something. While this kind of mindset is often talked about in tech circles, it is not restricted to it. The governor of the US state of Wisconsin found a creative use of an apparently-flexible line-item veto power to change the following text:

For the limit for the 2023–24 school year and the 2024–25 school year, add $325 to the result under par.

into:

For the limit for … 2023–…24…25…, add $325 to the result under par.

This essentially changes the time frame of the adjustment from 2 years (2023–2025) to 402 years (2023&ndash2425). Bruce Schneier points out that this is not the first time Wisconsin's line-item veto has been used to change a timeframe, and refers to it as: “Definitely a hack. This is not what anyone thinks about when they imagine using a line-item veto.”

[Ed Note: See also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frankenstein_veto ]