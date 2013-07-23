Our universe could be twice as old as current estimates, according to a new study that challenges the dominant cosmological model and sheds new light on the so-called "impossible early galaxy problem."
"Our newly-devised model stretches the galaxy formation time by a several billion years, making the universe 26.7 billion years old, and not 13.7 as previously estimated," says author Rajendra Gupta, adjunct professor of physics in the Faculty of Science at the University of Ottawa.
For years, astronomers and physicists have calculated the age of our universe by measuring the time elapsed since the Big Bang and by studying the oldest stars based on the redshift of light coming from distant galaxies. In 2021, thanks to new techniques and advances in technology, the age of our universe was thus estimated at 13.797 billion years using the Lambda-CDM concordance model.
However, many scientists have been puzzled by the existence of stars like the Methuselah that appear to be older than the estimated age of our universe and by the discovery of early galaxies in an advanced state of evolution made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope. These galaxies, existing a mere 300 million years or so after the Big Bang, appear to have a level of maturity and mass typically associated with billions of years of cosmic evolution. Furthermore, they're surprisingly small in size, adding another layer of mystery to the equation.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday July 15, @02:50AM
Real big. Suddenly Earth has been around for only 17% of the age of the universe, instead of 33%.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday July 15, @03:24AM
What if those super old stars are in fact from a previous Universe?
If the "Big Bang" that started our Universe happened in an already existing Space-Time fabric and just triggered a new expansion phase of space that might explain both the older stars and the current observations of everything else. Most of the stuff from the old Universe would be beyond the light cone of our Universe, except for some old stars that didn't get accelerated as much as the rest of the old mater, if there even was much left in the first place.
Perhaps the event that triggered the "Big Bang" was a black hole from the older Universe that had evaporated to the point that it exploded, triggering the inflationary period that explains the uniformity of the microwave background.
Maybe the whole "In the Beginning there was Nothing" premise is wrong. I'm not up to date on latest papers, etc., in Cosmology and Astrophysics so if someone knows about any observations that prove beyond a doubt there was nothing before the big bang I'd love to read it.
Just throwing some random thoughts out here that I have pondered from time to time.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."