Virgin Media, which provides broadband, phone and TV services in the UK, is in hot water with regulators over allegations that the company is making it difficult for customers to cancel their contracts.

Ofcom announced that it had opened an investigation into the broadband provider today after receiving a number of similar complaints.

"Being able to switch provider easily is an important part of a competitive market," Ofcom said. "Telecoms customers can choose from a wide range of providers, services and packages, and can often save hundreds of pounds by switching to a new deal. This ability for customers to shop around, switch and save is particularly important given the current cost-of-living crisis facing UK households."

[...] Ofcom expressed concern at the number of complaints it had received from subscribers who tried to leave but claimed the company made it difficult.

"Some struggled to get through to an agent on the phone," the regulator said. "Some found their call was dropped mid-way through or they were put on hold for long periods. And many said they had to make lengthy and repeated requests to cancel, as their initial instruction was not actioned."

[...] "If Ofcom's investigation finds the company in breach of its rules the damage to its reputation is likely to far outweigh any fine. Hopefully when the long-awaited One Touch Switch process is launched later in the year it will mean an end to out-of-contract customers having to announce their intention to leave their current provider before moving to a new one. In the meantime, any Virgin Media customers wanting to cancel should persevere and make sure they don't overpay by staying on a rolling deal."

"One Touch Switch" refers to new Ofcom rules designed to make it easier for customers to change telecoms providers. The regulation, which is much like the mobile arena's text-to-switch rules enforced in 2019, was supposed to be implemented by April 3, but Ofcom noted that industry missed the deadline.