According to one measurement by one firm, Linux reached 3.07 percent market share of global desktop operating systems in June 2023. It's a notable first for the more than 30-year-old operating system, though other numbers in Statcounter's chart open it up to many more interpretations. It's either the year of the Linux desktop or a notable asterisk—your call.
As Statcounter explains, its numbers come from tracking code installed on more than 1.5 million websites across the globe, capturing roughly 5 billion page views per month. Statcounter says it does not collate, weigh, or otherwise adjust its data aside from correcting for bots and Google Chrome's prerendering. Laptops are included in "desktop" because there is no easy way to separate them. And they're subject to revision for up to 45 days after publication.
Because we couldn't help ourselves, we asked GPT-4 to graph out when, assuming a similar growth pattern from 1991 to 2023, Linux would reach 100 percent desktop market share. GPT-4 told us that, assuming linear growth, "which is a significant simplification and not likely accurate for the real world," it could see the existing 0.096 percent-per-year growth rate average reaching 100 percent in the year 3033.
It's worth noting that two other prompts resulted in answers of "January 2121" and "2002." The Year of the Linux Desktop is in the past; it's in the future; it's at 3% or 7.2% or neither; it's global or local; it's impossible and inevitable. It never stops being fascinating [to nerds].
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday July 15, @04:47PM
If you include Chromebooks, the percentage is much higher. If you include even Android, then the percentage is up in the high 80s low 90s.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday July 15, @04:47PM (2 children)
So, 97% of the people are not privacy and security minded, and don't REALLY mind viruses and hackers, and having a good, solid OS.
But, as more people get fecked with by 'bad characters' (lol) and Microsoft itself (more bad characters), more people have started caring?
I've told 2 friends and they told 2 friends and so on and so on.......?
Now, if all PC's sold had to have a free operating system installed and you had to separately purchase and install Windows (last time i installed windows, i almost shot myself in the head), what would the number be like? THAT's the true problem with getting rid of windows: people don't want to 'hack' their computer.
"It comes with linux? Okay.... I'm too afraid to fuck with installing windows (and windows drivers, and rebooting, and blue screening, and........" would be the norm.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 15, @05:01PM
Long ago I installed Windows XP for my parents, and left it downloading service packs while I went out in the garden and shovelled a ton and a half of rotted pig shit. Good exercise, nice sunny day and the pig shit didn't crap out and need shovelling again a month later.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday July 15, @05:24PM
Now, if all PC's sold had to have a free operating system installed and you had to separately purchase and install Windows (last time i installed windows, i almost shot myself in the head), what would the number be like? THAT's the true problem with getting rid of windows: people don't want to 'hack' their computer.
"It comes with linux? Okay.... I'm too afraid to fuck with installing windows (and windows drivers, and rebooting, and blue screening, and........" would be the norm.
There are Chromebooks for sale, but they are kept out of sight and in the storeroom, not in the display area for potential customers to try out. Macs might be on display but are always kept under password so that people can't actually try them out.
It comes down to the OEM monopoly. Until people can walk into a big box store and come away from the shelf with a Linux computer, the adoption rate is going to remain single digits. That's one of the reasons why M$ came down so hard on Asus over the EEE and had their shills in the press cast aspersions and even write outright lies about the EEE. It was tricky. The EEE netbook came with GNU/Linux pre-installed and was a reasonable price and worked well enough that people who bought it were quite happy with it. There was a matching Windoze model which had the same price but was a slow pig and had a high return rate. Once M$ saw that the GNU/Linux systems were flying off the shelves, they slammed Asus and forced it to stop selling those versions. They continued to produce the Windoze versions and which, despite the high return rates, outsold the GNU/Linux systems several times over. Then when the whole line came to an end, due to crippling the netbook specs, the M$-owned press could produce misleading articles about how the Windoze version outsold the GNU/Linux version (omitting the fact that only a relatively small number were allowed to be produced) all the while quoting the high return rates (while not letting on that the returns were for the Windoze editions).
Windows ® is such a liability that the big box stores don't advertise it in the display area. Even the hardware manufacturers have taken to omitting the stickers on their laptop models which once promoted $CURRENT_VERSION of Windows ®
It's not even a matter of applications any more. These days if the system can run Chrome or Chromium, people won't ask for or expect anything more.
So if the GNU/Linux option were available in the big box stores, once again, it would fly off the shelves: 1) no viruses, 2) no ransomware, 3) lower specs and therefore lower price, 4) runs "normal" web apps in the browser
