Bruce Schneier published:
French Police Will Be Able to Spy on People through Their Cell Phones
The French police are getting new surveillance powers:
French police should be able to spy on suspects by remotely activating the camera, microphone and GPS of their phones and other devices, lawmakers agreed late on Wednesday, July 5.
[...]
Covering laptops, cars and other connected objects as well as phones, the measure would allow the geolocation of suspects in crimes punishable by at least five years' jail. Devices could also be remotely activated to record sound and images of people suspected of terror offenses, as well as delinquency and organized crime.
[...]
During a debate on Wednesday, MPs in President Emmanuel Macron's camp inserted an amendment limiting the use of remote spying to "when justified by the nature and seriousness of the crime" and "for a strictly proportional duration." Any use of the provision must be approved by a judge, while the total duration of the surveillance cannot exceed six months. And sensitive professions including doctors, journalists, lawyers, judges and MPs would not be legitimate targets.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday July 17, @02:23AM
Cops would be legally allowed to spy on people via their cell phones. They probably have already have done it without telling their political bosses.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.