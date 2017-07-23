Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has shared a graph that shows a steady decline in Twitter's traffic since January 2023, hitting an all-year low in July. Prince didn't go into details about why Twitter's traffic has taken a nosedive, but other data analytics services paint a similar picture, including Ahrefs and Statista. The latter company claims that Twitter's global visits dropped from 6.9 billion monthly in January 2023 to 6.4 billion in April 2023.

[...] As Twitter's traffic goes on a downward spiral, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has been having fun on Threads, taking cheeky jabs at Musk, reveling in the explosive sign-up rate, and discussing how Threads can replace Twitter at its own game. "I've always thought there would be a town square app with 1 billion+ people," Zuckerberg replied to a user's analysis of Twitter's monthly active users and its appeal as a public town square. "It's wild that after a few days it seems possible to people that Threads has a shot."