When I look around my motorcycle shop, pneumatic tools are everywhere. From handheld tools such as impact guns, sanders, shears, saws and grinders to large equipment including a sandblast cabinet and tire machine; air is a vital part of taking on a wide variety of tasks.
The air compressor I've used since the 1990's uses a 220V, 7hp electric motor to turn a two stage air pump at 800 rpm, which fills the 80 gallon tank to 150 psi in about five minutes. It has been a very reliable machine, to the point where I hardly ever think about it. Only when there is a power outage do I realize how much I rely on a ready supply of compressed air.
In a rapidly changing world where inexpensive and reliable energy going forward is no longer a given, I set out to build a system to fill my air tanks without the use of electricity or fuel. My design would be free of electronics of any type, and with minimal maintenance the components should last a lifetime. I wanted to use as many second hand parts as possible, in an effort to reduce costs and inspire recycling and repurposing.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday July 18, @06:23AM
How many horsepower can this person's body put out on a continuous basis?
Compressed air tools are notoriously inefficient, but they're relatively cheap, convenient, and reliable, when the compressed air is cheap and readily available. When that impact driver takes half an hour of pedalling to run for three minutes, another solution will quickly be found.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @06:31AM
Solar can last for quite a while. The output drops over time but it could still produce enough power.
It's not a 100% sure thing of course, but in a world where you can't get replacement solar panels can you be 100% sure you'll always have a body fit enough to do the following:
Also other parts wear out too. So if you're living in some post apocalyptic dystopia where you can't get replacement solar panels easily, the same could go for a lot of the other stuff that wears out or breaks.
So have multiple power options? e.g. solar, wind, water, pedal power? 😉
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @06:38AM
What's up with that site? I'm getting an expired certificate error. Yeah, low risk; but it's a "smell".
(Score: 1) by Isia on Tuesday July 18, @06:45AM
If you are interested in a low carbon footprint lifestyle, the Appropriate Technology Library is for you.
The AT Library contains the full text and images from over 1050 of the best books dealing with all areas of self-reliance, do-it-yourself technology – over 150,000 pages!
From here https://villageearth.org/home/appropriate-technology-library/ [villageearth.org] if you want it on DVD.
Or from here https://archive.org/details/atl_20230121 [archive.org] for free.
