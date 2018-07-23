Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Senate Just Applied the Brakes to NASA's Mars Sample Return Program

posted by hubie on Tuesday July 18, @08:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the ungreased-palms dept.
News

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/space/2023/07/the-senate-just-lobbed-a-tactical-nuke-at-nasas-mars-sample-return-program/

The US Senate on Thursday slashed the budget for NASA's ambitious mission to return soil and rock samples from Mars' surface.

NASA had asked for $949 million to support its Mars Sample Return mission, or MSR, in fiscal year 2024. In its proposed budget for the space agency, released Thursday, the Senate offered just $300 million and threatened to take that amount away.

"The Committee has significant concerns about the technical challenges facing MSR and potential further impacts on confirmed missions, even before MSR has completed preliminary design review," stated the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies subcommittee in its report on the budget.

The committee report, obtained by Ars, noted that Congress has spent $1.739 billion on the Mars Sample Return mission to date but that the public launch date—currently 2028—is expected to slip, and cost overruns threaten other NASA science missions.

[...] The Senate's proposed budget for the Mars mission follows a report by Ars three weeks ago that delved into its exploding costs. Internally, NASA has been discussing scenarios in which the total mission costs might reach $9 billion.

Original Submission


«  A Novel Biosensor for Detecting Neurogenerative Disease Proteins
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
The Senate Just Applied the Brakes to NASA's Mars Sample Return Program | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by epitaxial on Tuesday July 18, @08:58PM (1 child)

    by epitaxial (3165) on Tuesday July 18, @08:58PM (#1316722)

    Just tell republicans that people are going to mars for abortions. A blank check will be hand delivered to NASA that same day.

  • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday July 18, @09:07PM (1 child)

    by ikanreed (3164) on Tuesday July 18, @09:07PM (#1316726) Journal

    They'll be to mars first because their decision making is at the whims of ancient corpses whose opinions are based on whoever last bribed them.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday July 18, @09:22PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Tuesday July 18, @09:22PM (#1316731)

    Send Bezos, Musk or Branson to Mars to collect the samples. That way the taxpayer won't spend a penny. And icing on the cake: if they failed to return, the mission will still be a success.

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday July 18, @09:34PM

    by VLM (445) on Tuesday July 18, @09:34PM (#1316734)

    Anything expected to result from it (beyond the obvious "we don't know yet") or is it just UBI for STEMites?

(1)