For the last six months, EFF, our supporters, and dozens of other groups have been sounding the alarm about several #BadInternetBills that have been put forward in Congress. We've made it clear that these bills are terrible ideas, but Congress is now considering packaging them together—possibly into must-pass legislation. I'm asking you to join us, ACLU, Fight for the Future, and other digital rights defenders in a week of action to protect the internet. Will you take a few minutes to join us in telling Congress that these bills must not become law?

The Kids Online Safety Act would increase surveillance and restrict access to information under the guise of protecting children online. KOSA would put the tools of censorship in the hands of state attorneys general. It would greatly endanger the rights and safety of young people online. KOSA's burdens will affect adults, too, who will likely face hurdles, like age verification, to access legal content online as a result of the bill.

The STOP CSAM Act would put security and free speech at risk by potentially making it a crime to offer encryption. The law would undermine digital security for all internet users, impacting private messaging and email app providers, social media platforms, cloud storage providers, and many other internet intermediaries and online services.