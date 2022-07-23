You Can Help Stop These Bad Internet Bills:
For the last six months, EFF, our supporters, and dozens of other groups have been sounding the alarm about several #BadInternetBills that have been put forward in Congress. We've made it clear that these bills are terrible ideas, but Congress is now considering packaging them together—possibly into must-pass legislation. I'm asking you to join us, ACLU, Fight for the Future, and other digital rights defenders in a week of action to protect the internet. Will you take a few minutes to join us in telling Congress that these bills must not become law?
The Kids Online Safety Act would increase surveillance and restrict access to information under the guise of protecting children online. KOSA would put the tools of censorship in the hands of state attorneys general. It would greatly endanger the rights and safety of young people online. KOSA's burdens will affect adults, too, who will likely face hurdles, like age verification, to access legal content online as a result of the bill.
The STOP CSAM Act would put security and free speech at risk by potentially making it a crime to offer encryption. The law would undermine digital security for all internet users, impacting private messaging and email app providers, social media platforms, cloud storage providers, and many other internet intermediaries and online services.
The EARN IT Act would likely mandate scanning of messages and other files similar to the plan that Apple wisely walked away from last year. Digital rights supporters sent more than 200,000 messages to Congress to kill earlier versions of this bill. We've beaten it twice before, and we can do it again. We need your support to stop the EARN IT Act one more time.
The RESTRICT Act would set the stage for a restriction on the use of TikTok, but could also criminalize common practices like using a VPN or side-loading to install a prohibited app. There are legitimate data privacy concerns about social media platforms, but this bill is a distraction from real progress on privacy.
The Cooper Davis Act would turn messaging services, social media companies, and even cloud providers into Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) informants. The bill is likely to result in companies sweeping up innocent conversations, including discussions about past drug use or treatment. This bill contains no warrant requirement, no required notice, and limited user protections., andIt deserves to be defeated on the Senate floor.
If you are a US citizen and feeling bored and wondering what you can do to kill a little time, why not consider contacting your Congressional representatives if you have a strong opinion on any of these?
Here is the text of the one bill: S.686 — 118th Congress (2023-2024) aka RESTRICT Act [congress.gov].
