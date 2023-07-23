from the elegant-cabinet-for-a-more-civilized-age dept.
https://arcadeblogger.com/2023/07/22/environmental-discs-of-tron-roadside-pickup/
Environmental Discs of Tron (or EDOT for short) is arguably the most complex arcade cabinet of the Golden Age of videogaming. Working examples are hard to come by, and when they do, you can expect to pay handsomely for one!
What sets this game apart, is the thought that went into the cabinet design. Brian Colin (who we interviewed on the podcast a while back here), worked extensively on the game. Have a listen to his recollections of what made the game and cabinet so special.
So, finding one of these glorious pieces is a challenge these days. But can you imagine stumbling across one dumped in the street? Well, that's exactly what happened to my friend Tim Lapetino recently.
I was visiting my family in the Chicago suburbs recently, when my niece mentioned she saw "some TRON thing" sitting on a curb while she was riding her bike through the neighbourhood.
Of course we jumped in the car to go take a look, as it was just blocks away from where my parents and other family live. As we drove up to the spot, I uttered "What the &*@$?!" forgetting that my niece was in the car with us. And would you believe it – there it was. An EDOT was sitting by the curb
Tim Lapetino