Environmental Discs of Tron (or EDOT for short) is arguably the most complex arcade cabinet of the Golden Age of videogaming. Working examples are hard to come by, and when they do, you can expect to pay handsomely for one!

What sets this game apart, is the thought that went into the cabinet design. Brian Colin (who we interviewed on the podcast a while back here), worked extensively on the game. Have a listen to his recollections of what made the game and cabinet so special.

So, finding one of these glorious pieces is a challenge these days. But can you imagine stumbling across one dumped in the street? Well, that's exactly what happened to my friend Tim Lapetino recently.