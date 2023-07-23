from the G-I-G-O dept.
It's still early days for AI in health care, but already racial bias has been found in some of the tools:
Doctors, data scientists and hospital executives believe artificial intelligence may help solve what until now have been intractable problems. AI is already showing promise to help clinicians diagnose breast cancer, read X-rays and predict which patients need more care. But as excitement grows, there's also a risk: These powerful new tools can perpetuate long-standing racial inequities in how care is delivered.
"If you mess this up, you can really, really harm people by entrenching systemic racism further into the health system," said Dr. Mark Sendak, a lead data scientist at the Duke Institute for Health Innovation.
These new health care tools are often built using machine learning, a subset of AI where algorithms are trained to find patterns in large data sets like billing information and test results. Those patterns can predict future outcomes, like the chance a patient develops sepsis. These algorithms can constantly monitor every patient in a hospital at once, alerting clinicians to potential risks that overworked staff might otherwise miss.
The data these algorithms are built on, however, often reflect inequities and bias that have long plagued U.S. health care. Research shows clinicians often provide different care to white patients and patients of color. Those differences in how patients are treated get immortalized in data, which are then used to train algorithms. People of color are also often underrepresented in those training data sets.
"When you learn from the past, you replicate the past. You further entrench the past," Sendak said. "Because you take existing inequities and you treat them as the aspiration for how health care should be delivered."
[...] The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology proposed new regulations in April that would require developers to share with clinicians a fuller picture of what data were used to build algorithms. Kathryn Marchesini, the agency's chief privacy officer, described the new regulations as a "nutrition label" that helps doctors know "the ingredients used to make the algorithm." The hope is more transparency will help providers determine if an algorithm is unbiased enough to safely use on patients.
The Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last summer proposed updated regulations that explicitly forbid clinicians, hospitals and insurers from discriminating "through the use of clinical algorithms in [their] decision-making." The agency's director, Melanie Fontes Rainer, said while federal anti-discrimination laws already prohibit this activity, her office wanted "to make sure that [providers and insurers are] aware that this isn't just 'Buy a product off the shelf, close your eyes and use it.'"
[...] Some hospitals and academics worry these proposals — especially HHS's explicit prohibition on using discriminatory AI — could backfire. "What we don't want is for the rule to be so scary that physicians say, 'OK, I just won't use any AI in my practice. I just don't want to run the risk,'" said Carmel Shachar, executive director of the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy at Harvard Law School. Shachar and several industry leaders said that without clear guidance, hospitals with fewer resources may struggle to stay on the right side of the law.
[...] Duke's Mark Sendak welcomes new regulations to eliminate bias from algorithms, "but what we're not hearing regulators say is, 'We understand the resources that it takes to identify these things, to monitor for these things. And we're going to make investments to make sure that we address this problem.'"