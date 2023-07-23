from the how's-the-weather dept.
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world:
The summer of 2023 is behaving like a broken record about broken records.
Nearly every major climate-tracking organization proclaimed June the hottest June ever. Then July 4 became the globe's hottest day, albeit unofficially, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer. It was quickly overtaken by July 5 and July 6. Next came the hottest week, a tad more official, stamped into the books by the World Meteorological Organization and the Japanese Meteorological Agency.
With a summer of extreme weather records dominating the news, meteorologists and scientists say records like these give a glimpse of the big picture: a warming planet caused by climate change. It's a picture that comes in the vibrant reds and purples representing heat on daily weather maps online, in newspapers and on television.
Beyond the maps and the numbers are real harms that kill. More than 100 people have died in heat waves in the United States and India so far this summer.
[...] In the past 30 days, nearly 5,000 heat and rainfall records have been broken or tied in the U.S. and more than 10,000 records set globally, according to NOAA [the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration]. Texas cities and towns alone have set 369 daily high temperature records since June 1.
Since 2000, the U.S. has set about twice as many records for heat as those for cold.
"Records go back to the late 19th century and we can see that there has been a decade-on-decade increase in temperatures," said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, keeper of the agency's climate records. "What's happening now is certainly increasing the chances that 2023 will be the warmest year on record. My calculations suggest that there's, right now, a 50-50 chance."
Related Stories
Earth's Jet Streams Look as Chaotic as a Van Gogh:
The currents of air that wrap around our planet are becoming unrecognizable to climate scientists.
Some have even compared the chaotic pattern of the jet streams to a Van Gogh painting.
The southern part of the jet stream over North America has completely broken apart and is currently trapped in a vicious revolution that has triggered an off-the-chart heatwave.
While it's normal for the air currents to stop, split apart, recombine and flow in opposite directions, on average these tropospheric air streams are typically quite continuous over long distances with an overall west to east flow.
The current fragmentation is unlike anything specialists have seen before.
[...] Jet streams are known to get 'blocked' on occasion, trapping weather systems in certain regions for days on end. But recent evidence suggests climate change could cause more blockages than usual by slowing down jet streams so they break apart, causing chaotic weather on the ground.
That seems to be what's happening right now in North America, and it's not just climate change that's contributing.
Mann explains that El Niño has likely exacerbated the situation, too.
"I'm honestly at a loss to even characterize the current large-scale planetary wave pattern," he tweeted.
Even the average layperson can clearly see the differences when comparing a normal pattern of jet streams to what's occurring today.
[...] In the past, strange jet stream patterns in Earth's atmosphere have coincided with extreme weather events in both the northern and southern hemispheres, although usually not in both at the same time.
Right now, though, even the southern hemisphere's jet streams look out of whack, experts note.
[...] "It is now clear that Earth's climate system is way out of kilter and we should be very concerned," Central Queensland University Environmental Geographist Steve Turton explained for The Conversation.
From pole to pole, the winds of change are here. The climate crisis is no longer a future problem. It's happening now, right before our eyes.