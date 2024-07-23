from the animated-show-of-tomorrow-today! dept.
After a 10-year hiatus, the 31st century comedy arrives July 24th with 10 new episodes:
After debuting in 1999, multiple Emmy winner Futurama had an on-and-off existence across Fox, the direct-to-DVD realm, and Comedy Central, with its apparent finale in 2013—until news came last year that Hulu had ordered 20 new episodes. The first 10 arrive July 24, and fans will be glad to know they were worth the 10-year wait.
That said, you need not be an existing fan of Futurama (or be on a quote-along basis with the more than 120 episodes that came before) to appreciate the new season. Sure, there are Easter eggs for long-time devotees, and it's a more rewarding viewing experience if you are at least somewhat familiar with the show—but the plot callbacks are explained enough so that new viewers should be able to follow along.
[...] Though it can sometimes feel like the show is racing along trying to cram in fan-favorite characters (Robot Devil! Calculon! Robot Santa Claus! The Hypnotoad!), and that first episode leans awfully hard into the self-referential stuff, it all feels very rooted in the show Futurama has always been—with weird asides, clever gags, and characters you can't help but love, even though they tend to always do the wrong thing. The leap to 2023 feels as seamless as it could possibly feel, which is truly the greatest way to please old-school fans and, hopefully, the legions of new ones this revival will bring into the fold.
Good news, everyone! "Futurama" is being revived at Hulu.
Variety has learned that the streaming service has ordered 20 new episodes of the adult animated sci-fi comedy series. The revival hails from David X. Cohen and Matt Groening. Cohen developed the original series with Groening, the series creator.
Original series cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman will all return. John DiMaggio, who voiced Bender and several minor characters, is not currently attached. According to an individual with knowledge of the project, the producers are hopeful DiMaggio will return. Should that not happen, Bender will be recast.
Though DiMaggio did not initially make a statement about the revival, he retweeted several posts in which others expressed their desire for him to return. "@TheJohnDiMaggio needs to come back as Bender or this isn't good news, everyone," one retweet read, while another simply said: "Come on, pay the man!"
New Futurama episodes are hitting Hulu in July:
One of the greatest cartoons of the modern era is making a return after a 10-year layoff, and you won't have to wait long to start enjoying brand new episodes. The first new episode of season eight will premiere on Hulu on July 24, with subsequent episodes to follow on Mondays.
Hulu ordered a 20-episode run of Futurama in February of last year that will see much of the original show's voice actors and crew return, including executive producers Matt Groening (The Simpsons) and David X. Cohen (Beavis and Butt-Head). Billy West, Katey Sagal, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are all back, as is John DiMaggio who voices Bender.
Futurama premiered on Fox in the spring of 1999 and ran on the network for five seasons before getting canceled. The show would return in 2010 for a two season run on Comedy Central, with the final episode of that deal airing on September 4, 2013. The order with Hulu will mark the program's third platform, or fourth if you count the direct to DVD movies.
Season eight will initially consist of 10 episodes. It is unclear if the remaining 10 episodes from the original order will arrive as a second half of season eight or a new season entirely.
According to Hulu's description, new viewers will be able to pick up the series from here while Futurama diehards will be rewarded with payoffs to longstanding mysteries. Highlights are said to include developments in the relationship of Fry and Leela, the contents of Nibbler's litter box, the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles, and the history of evil Robot Santa.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday July 24, @08:11PM
I would say it was a fairly good first episode of the the new season. They tied together most of the weirdness and where things got left last time around.
The gap explanation in standard professor speak was funny. There was also some other funny little visual and audio (lines or quotes from previous seasons) easter eggs or flashbacks to previous episodes, some of them very many seasons back. Some of them was a bit weird such as why was Slurms MacKenzie in an advert for Slurm Zero when he died -- or I guess he could have survived being crushed since he is a wormulon -- The Fox executive bots all jumped ship and started working for FULU? Bender hanging in the magnet under the ship in the intro was a throwback.
I guess it was also a fun poke at current viewing habits of binge watching TV. That suit ... Which I guess also left some more questions in the end. But what doesn't.