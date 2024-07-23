Plants remove cancer causing toxins from air:
A ground-breaking study has revealed that plants can efficiently remove toxic petrol fumes, including cancer causing compounds such as benzene, from indoor air.
The study was led by University of Technology Sydney (UTS) bioremediation researcher Associate Professor Fraser Torpy, in partnership with leading plantscaping solutions company Ambius.
The researchers found that the Ambius small green wall, containing a mix of indoor plants, was highly effective at removing harmful, cancer-causing pollutants, with 97 per cent of the most toxic compounds removed from the surrounding air in just eight hours.
[...] Ambius General Manager Johan Hodgson said the research presented new evidence into the critical role played by indoor plants and green walls in cleaning the air we breathe quickly and sustainably.
"We know that indoor air quality is often significantly more polluted than outdoor air, which in turn impacts mental and physical health. But the great news is this study has shown that something as simple as having plants indoors can make a huge difference," Mr Hodgson said.
Previous studies on indoor plants have shown they can remove a broad range of indoor air contaminants, however this is the first study into the ability of plants to clean up petrol vapours, which are one of the largest sources of toxic compounds in buildings worldwide.
[...] "At Ambius, we see over and over again the effects plants have in improving health, wellbeing, productivity and office attendance for the thousands of businesses we work with. This new research proves that plants should not just be seen as 'nice to have', but rather a crucial part of every workplace wellness plan.
"The bottom line is that the best, most cost effective and most sustainable way to combat harmful indoor air contaminants in your workplace and home is to introduce plants," Mr Hodgson said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 25, @03:15PM (2 children)
As I read tfa I kept wondering, where's this petrol/benzene/etc coming from? I'm fortunate to live on a low traffic street and all our carpets and other furnishings are old enough that they can't be outgassing very much of anything.
So I went to the link and found,
And took a quick look at the company -- it is a supplier of indoor "landscaping", and from the looks of the photos, a very high end solution. So they are trying to justify their business...but imo indoor plants are just nice to have, even without these nice extra benefits.
(Score: 1) by UncleBen on Tuesday July 25, @03:27PM (1 child)
Well, in the US where "gas is king" the source is our indoor kitchen appliances: stoves and ovens. Yes, Ambius has a commercial interest. But there are zillions of DIY and competing professional solutions. So I'll agree to some cynicism on the article's justification but I think the idea's worth considering. In my climate, we're sealed up air-tight for 180 days a year; wall gardens promise--even if only partially--a real improvement. I'm guessing on the level of Corsi-Rosenthal boxes do for particulates, but for VOCs.
YMMV, I'm no expert, but I'm seriously looking into these.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 25, @03:39PM
parent AC here, I should have mentioned that we have gas fired hot water heat (baseboard) and gas domestic hot water, both in the basement, with decent exhaust provisions (tall hot chimneys that draw well). All our cooking on the ground floor is electric.
Yes, it you have a gas oven/cooktop it sounds like some plants could be useful. When I was single I had spider plants, almost impossible to kill, even with very sporadic care. Now we have a wider variety...
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday July 25, @03:26PM
For wiping out most life on earth spewing out a deadly poison gas that oxidizes essential life compounds. This O2 was a disaster!