Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Unholy Union: Scientists are Now Trying to Power AI Using Human Brain Cells

posted by hubie on Thursday July 27, @04:51AM   Printer-friendly
News

upstart writes:

Scientists are trying to give AI human brains, quite literally:

AI researchers and neurologists are working together the world over to give humans the power of AI, and to give AI the capacity of the human brain. The ultimate idea, is to give AI enough processing or "thought" power using a non-silicon based processor.

A group of researchers has secured a $600,000 grant from Australia's Office of National Intelligence to explore the integration of human brain cells with artificial intelligence (AI).

[...] The researchers are confident in their work and have ambitious goals for the technology. Adeel Razi, the team lead and associate professor at Monarch University, stated that this new technology may eventually surpass the performance of traditional silicon-based hardware.

"This new technology capability in the future may eventually surpass the performance of existing, purely silicon-based hardware," said Adeel Razi, team lead and associate profess at Monarch University, in a statement.

The potential applications of this research span multiple fields, including planning, robotics, advanced automation, brain-computer interfaces, and drug discovery, granting Australia a significant strategic advantage.

[...] This ambitious project will undoubtedly require considerable time and effort to complete. With the grant, they aim to develop AI machines that can replicate the learning capacity of biological neural networks. Ultimately, they hope to scale up the hardware and methods to a level where these systems can viably replace traditional in silicon computing.

Original Submission


«  Why is Technology Not Making Us More Productive?
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Unholy Union: Scientists are Now Trying to Power AI Using Human Brain Cells | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.