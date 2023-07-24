Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Enshittification Everywhere. Your Car, Your Phone, Your Tractor, Your Computer...

posted by hubie on Thursday July 27, @11:53PM   Printer-friendly
from the Technofeudalism dept.
Techonomics

liar and Isia wrote in with the same story:

Companies are willing to make their products less reliable, less attractive, less safe and less resilient in pursuit of rents.
https://pluralistic.net/2023/07/24/rent-to-pwn/

Forget F1: the only car race that matters now is the race to turn your car into a digital extraction machine, a high-speed inkjet printer on wheels, stealing your private data as it picks your pocket. Your car's digital infrastructure is a costly, dangerous nightmare – but for automakers in pursuit of postcapitalist utopia, it's a dream they can't give up on.

[...] Don't drive a cab, create Uber and extract value from every driver and rider. Better still: don't found Uber, invest in Uber options and extract value from the people who invest in Uber. Even better, invest in derivatives of Uber options and extract value from people extracting value from people investing in Uber, who extract value from drivers and riders.
Go meta.

Original Submission


«  Ubisoft Will Delete Your Account, Along With Your Game Library, If It's Inactive for Too Long
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Enshittification Everywhere. Your Car, Your Phone, Your Tractor, Your Computer... | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday July 27, @11:56PM

    by istartedi (123) on Thursday July 27, @11:56PM (#1317966) Journal

    I'm going full meta, and frame in on another web site, with ads.

    --
    Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(1)