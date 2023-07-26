Stories
The First Room-Temperature Ambient-Pressure Superconductor?

sonamchauhan writes:

A paper uploaded to the Arxiv preprint repository claims South Korean scientists have created the world's first room-temperature, ambient-pressure superconductor. The superconducting material, dubbed 'LK-99', is synthesized in a fairly simple manner from lead-apatite. As yet, there seems to be no independent verification of the claims of their paper.

See also:
https://thequantuminsider.com/2023/07/26/researchers-claim-they-developed-a-room-temperature-superconductor/
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=36864624

