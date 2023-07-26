A paper uploaded to the Arxiv preprint repository claims South Korean scientists have created the world's first room-temperature, ambient-pressure superconductor. The superconducting material, dubbed 'LK-99', is synthesized in a fairly simple manner from lead-apatite. As yet, there seems to be no independent verification of the claims of their paper.

