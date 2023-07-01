from the first-time-outage dept.
NASA briefly lost contact with International Space Station after power outage:
A brief power outage at NASA's Mission Control in Houston meant that the space agency lost contact with the International Space Station on Tuesday. During the outage, flight controllers were able to talk to the crew through Russian Space Agency Roscosmos's channels.
"A power issue in Mission Control Houston resulted in the loss of command, telemetry, and voice from the ground to the International Space Station," said the American space agency in a blog post. The outage was short-lived as the mission control team transitioned to back-up hardware for telemetry, commanding and audio.
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station:
Space station program manager Joel Montalbano said neither the astronauts nor station were ever in any danger and that backup control systems took over within 90 minutes. The crew was notified of the problem through Russian communication systems, within 20 minutes of the outage.
It's the first time NASA has had to fire up these backup systems to take control, according to Montalbano.
[...] NASA maintains a backup control center miles from Houston in the event a hurricane or other disaster requiring evacuations. But in Tuesday's case, the flight controllers stayed at Mission Control since the lights and air-conditioning still worked.