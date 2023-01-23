From Hackaday:

The newest winner of the World's Largest wind turbine title is the Ming Yang MySE 16-260 that came online last week in the Taiwan Strait. Its 16-megawatt generator is driven by a 260-meter diameter rotor and is projected to pump 66 Gigawatt-hours of electricity annually. This surpasses the previous record holder, the Vesta V236-15.0MW that came online in January with a 231 meter rotor disc.

(Local seabird populations could not be reached for comment on this story.)