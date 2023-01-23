Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

This Month's World's Largest Wind Turbine Goes Operational

posted by hubie on Saturday July 29, @04:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the will-it-blend? dept.
News

ElizabethGreene writes:

From Hackaday:
The newest winner of the World's Largest wind turbine title is the Ming Yang MySE 16-260 that came online last week in the Taiwan Strait. Its 16-megawatt generator is driven by a 260-meter diameter rotor and is projected to pump 66 Gigawatt-hours of electricity annually. This surpasses the previous record holder, the Vesta V236-15.0MW that came online in January with a 231 meter rotor disc.

(Local seabird populations could not be reached for comment on this story.)

Original Submission


«  Linux Group Shares First Open Dataset for Google Maps Alternatives
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
This Month's World's Largest Wind Turbine Goes Operational | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.