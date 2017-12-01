Ironically, despite America's Cold War fears of being nuked by the Soviet Union, the only government that ever nuked us (and nuked us quite a bit) was our own:
The Trinity test and the dozens of nuclear tests that followed were the result of the top secret Manhattan Project, the WWII era U.S. government program that focused on the development of the atomic bomb. [...] The newly published research focuses on "atmospheric tests," meaning tests that impacted the atmosphere, though the U.S. government has also extensively conducted underground nuclear weapons testing, blowing up an estimated 815 subterranean nukes between 1951 and 1998.
The new research on the Trinity and other above-ground nuclear tests uses a combination of data that wasn't previously available for other evaluations. [...] According to the findings of the new study, the Trinity test had a large impact on the total amount of nuclear fallout that has spread throughout the U.S. "Our results show the significant contribution of the Trinity fallout to the total deposition density across the contiguous U.S....and in New Mexico in particular." The report states that fallout from Trinity reached 46 states in just 10 days.
The report notes that of the 101 nuclear tests carried out during the time period studied, 94 of them created radioactive mushroom clouds that subsequently dispersed nuclear fallout across the country.
[...] The report also notes that the U.S. carried out 45 "airburst" tests, the likes of which involved detonating nuclear bombs in the Earth's upper atmosphere. These tests were conducted by shooting a rocket into the atmosphere that would be "armed to burst at a predetermined point in space," one study notes. [...] In at least one instance, the government reportedly had volunteers stand under one such airburst explosion to test the health impacts it would have on people standing beneath one.
The research could start a new conversation about how many people are due compensation from the government over the health impacts of the tests, the New York Times has reported. The 1990 Radiation Exposure Compensation Act is a federal statute designed to pay out money to communities and individuals that have been impacted by government nuclear testing, though the new research suggests that a much broader area was potentially impacted by testing than the legislation previously acknowledged. The report says that it hopes its findings "provide an opportunity for re-evaluating the public health and environmental implications from atmospheric nuclear testing"