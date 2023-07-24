Robots—and then humans—are going back to the lunar surface. Here's what they'll be doing:
We're going back to the moon. And back. And back. And back again.
It's been more than 50 years since humans last walked on the lunar surface, but starting this year, an array of missions from private companies and national space agencies plan to take us back, sending everything from small robotic probes to full-fledged human landers.
The ultimate goal? Getting humans living and working on the moon, and then using it as a way station for possible later missions into deep space.
More than a dozen robotic vehicles are scheduled to land on the moon in the 2020s.
[...] These private companies are backed by millions of dollars in government money, driven by NASA's desire to return humans to the moon as part of its Artemis program. NASA wants to expand commercial moon activity in the same way it has helped fund commercial activity in Earth orbit with companies such as SpaceX.
"The goal is we return to the moon, open up a lunar economy, and continue exploring to Mars," says Nujoud Merancy, chief of NASA's Exploration Mission Planning Office at the Johnson Space Center in Texa. The ultimate plan, Merancy says, is to foster a "permanent settlement on the moon."
Not all are convinced, especially when it comes to how companies will make money on lunar missions outside of funding from NASA. "What is the GDP of lunar activities?" says Sinead O'Sullivan, a former senior researcher at Harvard Business School's Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness. "Some commercial economy may evolve, but it's kind of hard to tell."
In November 2024, if all goes to plan, the Artemis II mission will send a crew of four astronauts—three American and one Canadian—around the moon on a 10-day mission in NASA's Orion spacecraft, launched by the agency's mighty new Space Launch System rocket.
Humans have not traveled to the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. The goal, however, is "not just returning, but staying and exploring," says Merancy. Artemis II "is really ensuring that the vehicles are ready for longer-duration missions in the future."
[...] But the goal "isn't just Mars," says Teasel Muir-Harmony, a curator at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. "It's learning how to live and work in deep space and creating a sustained presence further than Earth orbit."
International laws will need to be updated to cope with this uptick in lunar activity. At the moment, such activities are largely governed by the Outer Space Treaty, signed in 1967, but many of its particulars are vague.
"We are getting into areas like private space platforms and lunar mining facilities, for which there really is no clear government precedent," says Scott Pace, a space policy expert at George Washington University and former executive secretary of the National Space Council in the US. "We have to be responsible for activities in space."
[...] Lunar missions could come thick and fast while these discussions take place, potentially moving us into a new dawn of space travel. "With the International Space Station, we learned how to live and work in low Earth orbit," says Muir-Harmony. "Now there's this opportunity to learn how to do that on another celestial body, and then travel to Mars—and perhaps other locations."