23/08/01/1043243 story
posted by hubie on Wednesday August 02, @05:02PM
from the X's-are-everywhere dept.
from the X's-are-everywhere dept.
https://medium.com/re-form/x-to-close-417936dfc0dc
X's are everywhere in user interface (UI) design. A powerful symbol, [x] is capable of closing windows and popups, toolbars and tabs and anything else that might otherwise be cluttering up your screen.
Clicking on [x] to close a feature has become an instinctual part of using a computer and a standard in web and software design. Although it may seem like the ubiquitous [x] has always been a part of Graphical User Interfaces (GUI), a quick jaunt through the history of GUIs reveals that this actually isn't the case.
So where and when did the [x] first enter into the UI lexicon?
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
X to Close | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 02, @05:09PM
A.K.A. X it out, existed long before the first computer.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії Слава Україні🌻 https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/24/7408365/
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday August 02, @05:12PM
I thought for sure that [x] to close was in the Windows 3.1 GUI, but I guess I was wrong. I'm curious, if it first appeared in game GUIs as opposed to OS GUIs. Was it used in any early text based UIs? I think it was, but that seems like a very large rabbit hole.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"