Two recent news items seem to be at cross purposes, just a little bit.<sarcasm>:

First the WaPo (and other outlets) report that 7 major car companies are joining to install 30,000 new fast battery electric car chargers (Tesla currently has 22,000), with both CCS and Tesla-style plugs, https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/07/26/ev-fast-charger-gm-hyundai-honda-kia-bmw-mercedes/ [or https://archive.is/C4Uih ]

Then going back a month or so, we see New York power grid strained by rapid electrification, this link to PBS, plenty of other outlets for this news as well, https://www.wamc.org/news/2023-06-15/nyiso-electrification-causing-surge-in-power-demand

"Power Trends 2023" notes that reliability margins are shrinking as electrification programs drive demand for electricity higher.

Plenty of other similar reports from electric utilities, including the big winter outage in Texas.

Got popcorn? If you have electric cooking, better pop it now to have something to munch when the power goes out...when too many HVAC units (cooling/summer and heating/winter) come online at the same time as the battery electric cars are charging. If you are literally cooking with gas, then you can have fresh popcorn!