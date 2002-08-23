from the not-the-lancet dept.
Following a study published in October which claimed the discovery of a room-temperature superconductor, the academics that wrote and co-wrote the paper have been accused of falsifying their data, as well as attempting to cover up their deception.
From Nature:
A prominent journal has decided to retract a paper by Ranga Dias, a physicist at the University of Rochester in New York who has made controversial claims about discovering room-temperature superconductors — materials that would not require any cooling to conduct electricity with zero resistance. The forthcoming retraction, of a paper published by Physical Review Letters (PRL) in 2021, is significant because the Nature news team has learnt that it is the result of an investigation that found apparent data fabrication. PRL's decision follows allegations that Dias plagiarized substantial portions of his PhD thesis and a separate retraction of one of Dias's papers on room-temperature superconductivity by Nature last September. (Nature's news team is independent of its journals team.)
As part of the investigation, co-author Ashkan Salamat, a physicist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a long-time collaborator of Dias, supplied what he claimed was raw data used to create figures in the PRL paper. But all four investigators found that the data Salamat provided did not match the figures in the paper. Two of the referees wrote in their report that, the conclusions of their investigation "paint a very disturbing picture of apparent data fabrication followed by an attempt to hide or coverup [sic] the fact. We urge immediate retraction of the paper".
Note this is not related to an earlier Soylent story.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 03, @05:12PM (1 child)
When the fuck did scientists have to be profit-making rockstar entrepreneurs? Weren't scientists supposed to be the nerdy guys with thick rims and acne that spent their time obsessively collecting and sorting twigs of different sizes. Now everybody's got to have 9 spin-off startups and - whoops! - they don't actually do the science, they have people to do that.
And why also do we only have celebrity politicians? Are y'all supposed to be maintaining sewage infrastructure, organizing trash collection, tending to the boring nuts and bolts of collective governance and such?
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Thursday August 03, @05:38PM
People heard Andy Warhol and thought his "everyone will have their own 15 minutes of fame" was something to aspire to, rather than being a warning.
Plus social media, it's all about brand these days. Fuck substance, focus on fluff!