The ban on incandescent lightbulbs has officially gone into effect in the U.S., more than a decade after the federal government first passed a rule prohibiting the non-energy efficient lighting.

[....] A 2020 survey on residential energy consumption conducted by the U.S. Energy Information Administration found that less than half of U.S. households use LED lightbulbs for most or all indoor lighting

[....] Under the new standard, lightbulbs must produce 45 lumens -- the measure of brightness -- per watt. For comparison, traditional incandescent lightbulbs produce just 15 lumens per watt

[....] Collectively, Americans are expected to save nearly $3 billion annually on utility bills while cutting carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years -- the equivalent to emissions generated by 28 million homes in one year, according to the DOE.

[....] Black lights, bug lamps, colored lamps, infrared laps, plant lights, flood lights, reflector lamps and traffic signals are not included in the ban, according to the DOE.