from the how-many-politicians-to-change-a-lightbulb dept.
What to know about the ban on incandescent lightbulbs
Retailers can no longer sell the banned lightbulbs as of Aug. 1
The ban on incandescent lightbulbs has officially gone into effect in the U.S., more than a decade after the federal government first passed a rule prohibiting the non-energy efficient lighting.
[....] A 2020 survey on residential energy consumption conducted by the U.S. Energy Information Administration found that less than half of U.S. households use LED lightbulbs for most or all indoor lighting
[....] Under the new standard, lightbulbs must produce 45 lumens -- the measure of brightness -- per watt. For comparison, traditional incandescent lightbulbs produce just 15 lumens per watt
[....] Collectively, Americans are expected to save nearly $3 billion annually on utility bills while cutting carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years -- the equivalent to emissions generated by 28 million homes in one year, according to the DOE.
[....] Black lights, bug lamps, colored lamps, infrared laps, plant lights, flood lights, reflector lamps and traffic signals are not included in the ban, according to the DOE.
See also: Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect this month: Here's what you need to know
TAMPA, Fla. - A nationwide ban on incandescent light bulbs goes into effect on Aug. 1, 2023, which means if they're made or sold by a retailer, that business could be fined up to $542 per bulb.
[....] customers have been getting as many incandescent bulbs as they can before the ban.
It seems one could take that exception for 'colored lamps' and run with it.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday August 04, @02:30AM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday August 04, @02:34AM
Expect ban on narrow optical bandwidth LED lamps coming in 40 to 50 years, when majority of currently young population suffer from heavily damaged vision in middle or advanced age.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday August 04, @02:36AM
I have a few X10 wall switches that I'd rather not dig into trying to replace right now; anyone know of any X10-dimmable bulbs that meet the new requirements?