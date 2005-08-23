Amazon Web Services has started offering a cloudy server packing a custom fourth-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor and boasting 96 cores or 192 vCPUs.

It's not clear if that's a colossal chip that features 36 more cores than the mightiest Xeon Intel lists for sale to the public – the 60-core Platinum 8490H – or a two-socket server with a lesser processor.

Intel has form doing custom jobs that beat the kit of its official product list: we once spotted Oracle with a Xeon that outpaced processors sold to other customers.

Whatever the kit inside the box, news of it emerged in a Wednesday post detailing the newly-available M7i-Flex and M7i instance types available in the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2).

That post lists an instance type called the "m7i.48xlarge" that offers 192 vCPUs, and AWS's CPU options page lists the instance as offering 96 default CPU cores.

We've asked AWS and Intel to detail the spec of the silicon, because a single processor with 96 cores would be well beyond what Chipzilla has spoken about in public.