Elon Musk's tunneling company has permission to significantly expand its operations under the city of Las Vegas. Last month, the Las Vegas City Council voted unanimously to approve the Boring Company's plan to dig more tunnels under the city, following in the steps of Clark County, which in May gave a similar thumbs-up to the tunneling concern. The company's plan calls for 68 miles of tunnels and 81 stations, served by a fleet of Tesla electric vehicles, each able to carry three passengers at a time.

[...] But the Boring Company's plans scaled back from maglev trains and vacuum tubes to high-speed electric pods and then to just regular Teslas with human drivers, and interest waned.

Except in Las Vegas. There, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said yes to a $48.6 million, 2.2-mile loop underneath the convention center. In 2021, the LVCC Loop opened a 1.7-mile network with three stations; the Boring Company claims it has transported 1.15 million passengers, with a peak capacity of just 4,500 people per hour. For context, a subway system can be expected to carry between 600 and 1,000 people per train.