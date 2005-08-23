from the what-happens-in-Vegas-stays-in-Vegas dept.
Elon Musk's tunneling company has permission to significantly expand its operations under the city of Las Vegas. Last month, the Las Vegas City Council voted unanimously to approve the Boring Company's plan to dig more tunnels under the city, following in the steps of Clark County, which in May gave a similar thumbs-up to the tunneling concern. The company's plan calls for 68 miles of tunnels and 81 stations, served by a fleet of Tesla electric vehicles, each able to carry three passengers at a time.
[...] But the Boring Company's plans scaled back from maglev trains and vacuum tubes to high-speed electric pods and then to just regular Teslas with human drivers, and interest waned.
Except in Las Vegas. There, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said yes to a $48.6 million, 2.2-mile loop underneath the convention center. In 2021, the LVCC Loop opened a 1.7-mile network with three stations; the Boring Company claims it has transported 1.15 million passengers, with a peak capacity of just 4,500 people per hour. For context, a subway system can be expected to carry between 600 and 1,000 people per train.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Sunday August 06, @04:44PM (1 child)
For a fraction of the up-front cost of this project, they could increase bus services, which can move between 40 and 80 people per bus, take up far less space than the 10-30 Teslas they're claiming they'd need to move that many people. If they're worried about traffic, convert a car lane into a dedicated bus lane where possible, and people crawling along in their rental cars get to watch the buses go by and will think "maybe we should hop on the much faster bus next time".
And just to get an idea of the math here: The Loop claims to have moved 1.15 million passengers over approximately 900 days. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas RTC Transit system, which consists entirely of ordinary city bus routes and paratransit vehicles for people with disabilities, moved approximately 115 million passengers over the same period. I'd go with the plan that moves 100 times the people, especially since it's far less expensive per passenger. For instance, The Boring Company is advertising that the airport->convention center trip will cost $10, while the bus service covers that route for $4 for a single trip or $8 for a full-day pass.
At the very least, I think the people who live the Boring Company need to understand that addressing traffic congestion is not what they're buying into. What they're buying into is (1) "Ooh, future tech is shiny" and (2) "I want to be able to get around, but I don't want to encounter any people I have been convinced to believe are dangerous even though I haven't even met them yet".
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday August 06, @05:16PM
Or, you know, walk a mile [nih.gov]. I think that's roughly 2000 steps. Still, an excellent testbed for the concept.