Tokyo Tests Automated, Simultaneous Translation at Railway Station

posted by hubie on Sunday August 06, @08:47PM
Standing 40 cm high and 70 cm wide, the semi-transparent display has translations pop up simultaneously on the screen as the station staff and a foreign tourist speak:

With more than two million visitors flocking to Japan last month in the wake of the country's post-pandemic reopening, railway companies are gearing up to warmly greet the influx of global travellers.

Seibu Railway, one of the country's large railroad companies, is implementing a new simultaneous translation system to help foreign tourists navigate Tokyo's metro which is notorious for its complexity.

[...] this new semi-transparent display has translations pop up simultaneously on the screen as the station staff and foreign tourists communicate.

"The display we have introduced can automatically translate between Japanese and other languages. When customers speak in a foreign language, the station attendant can see it in Japanese, and when the station attendant speaks Japanese, customers can read the sentences in their own language," said Ayano Yajima, Seibu Railway Sales and Marketing supervisor.

"Google Translate isn't always available because you don't always have Wi-Fi everywhere you go, so places like this, it's also much faster than pulling up your phone, typing everything out, showing it and (there being) misunderstandings. Having it like this, clear on the screen, it's really nice," said Kevin Cometto, an Italian student visiting Japan.

The VoiceBiz UCDisplay supports Japanese and 11 other languages including English, French, and Spanish.

The station staff previously used translation apps.

But with the translation window, a face-to-face conversation through the screen is possible, complete with facial expressions and gestures.

According to Seibu Railway, the device is designed to help customers with more complex requests such as seeking directions or information about the local area.

