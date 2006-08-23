Brave Software, maker of the Brave web browser, has tuned its search engine to run on a homegrown index of images and videos in an effort to end its dependency on "Big Tech" rivals.

On Thursday, the biz said image and video results from Brave Search – available on the web at search.brave.com and via its browser – will be served from Brave's own index.

[...] Brave now aims to ride the wave of discontent with Big Tech by highlighting its commitment to privacy and independence – Small Tech.

(As some have pointed out, Brave has some skin in the AI content-generation game alongside OpenAI et al: it offers an API that takes search queries and outputs answers formatted for use with, say, machine-learning models.)

"Brave Search is 100 percent private and anonymous, which sets a high bar for image/video search to meet," the developer said in a blog post provided earlier to The Register.

"Whether it’s a matter of personal safety or personal preference, users should be able to discover content without their search engine reporting and profiling those results to a Big Tech company."