Brave Software, maker of the Brave web browser, has tuned its search engine to run on a homegrown index of images and videos in an effort to end its dependency on "Big Tech" rivals.
On Thursday, the biz said image and video results from Brave Search – available on the web at search.brave.com and via its browser – will be served from Brave's own index.
[...] Brave now aims to ride the wave of discontent with Big Tech by highlighting its commitment to privacy and independence – Small Tech.
(As some have pointed out, Brave has some skin in the AI content-generation game alongside OpenAI et al: it offers an API that takes search queries and outputs answers formatted for use with, say, machine-learning models.)
"Brave Search is 100 percent private and anonymous, which sets a high bar for image/video search to meet," the developer said in a blog post provided earlier to The Register.
"Whether it’s a matter of personal safety or personal preference, users should be able to discover content without their search engine reporting and profiling those results to a Big Tech company."
[...] Brave argues that having its own index frees the company from content decisions made by others. As an example, the browser biz points to an incident two years ago when Bing briefly stopped serving search results for the Tiananmen Square "tank man," an inquiry that remains unwelcome in China. Brave Search also couldn't find "tank man" at the time because the service sourced its image results from Microsoft Bing.
No longer. However, Brave says it is committed to making it easy to conduct searches using other search engines for queries that Brave Search cannot answer. For Brave Search on the web, that means those making inquiries have the option to send their keywords to other search services – via links shown below the top 10 results – if Brave's index proves disappointing.
"Brave is on a mission to build a user-first Web," the company said in its blog post. "That mission starts with the Brave browser and Brave Search. With the release of image and video search, we’re continuing to innovate within the search industry, providing viable and preferable products for users who want choice and transparency in their search for information online."