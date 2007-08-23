Stories
An 800-Year-Old Math Trick Could be the Key to Navigating the Moon

posted by requerdanos on Tuesday August 08, @03:07PM   Printer-friendly
from the this-one-weird-old-trick dept.
News

upstart writes:

An 800-Year-Old Math Trick Could Be The Key to Navigating The Moon:

We've been landing people on the Moonsince 1969, but as we start to explore the lunar surface, how will astronauts find their way around? We need a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) for the Moon, and an 800-year-old math trick could help.

The math trick in question is known as the Fibonacci sphere. Here, researchers from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary used it to better estimate the Moon's rotation ellipsoid, its ever-so-slightly squished shape as it orbits Earth.

Despite what Solar System illustrations might suggest, Earth and the Moon aren't perfect spheres: the influence of gravity, rotation, and tidal fluctuations means they're more like squashed balls.

For simplicity's sake, our GNSS technology uses a rough estimate of Earth's squashed ball shape. If we're to develop a Geographic Information System (GIS) for the lunar surface, we need the same estimate for the Moon's selenoid (the equivalent of Earth's geoid, or true, irregular shape).

"Since the Moon is less flattened than the Earth, most lunar GIS applications use a spherical datum," write geophysicist Gábor Timár and student Kamilla Cziráki in their published paper.

"However, with the renaissance of lunar missions, it seems worthwhile to define an ellipsoid of revolution that better fits the selenoid."

Journal Reference:
Cziráki, Kamilla, Timár, Gábor. Parameters of the best fitting lunar ellipsoid based on GRAIL's selenoid model [open], Acta Geodaetica et Geophysica (DOI: 10.1007/s40328-023-00415-w)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Tuesday August 08, @03:20PM (1 child)

    by VLM (445) on Tuesday August 08, @03:20PM (#1319564)

    For simplicity's sake, our GNSS technology uses a rough estimate of Earth's squashed ball shape.

    I don't know if it simplifies things when the whole point of datums is we have a huge number of them. Sure... cheap shitty consumer grade GPS in the west usually use WGS-84, but ...

    The article fails on why it matters. So imagine multinational survey crews with maps made with one datum and two crews using two other datums. Then they start building a road toward each other's base to meet in the middle somewhere and the roads don't meet.

    Or you have the old map on the old datum and a new remote ... whatever on an antenna tower on another datum and you do the math and the cable between the old thing and the new thing is 99.9 kilometers long so you order 100 KM optical fiber from good ole Earth. Then you find out due to the datum mismatch its actually 100.001 KM apart and you only have a 100 KM long cable.

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday August 08, @03:39PM (4 children)

    by VLM (445) on Tuesday August 08, @03:39PM (#1319570)

    more like squashed balls

    The phrase to google for is "figure of the earth"

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Figure_of_the_Earth [wikipedia.org]

    Despite what Solar System illustrations might suggest

    The illustrations are correct. Cheap shitty printing processes are usually somewhat worse than 0.1% accuracy. They're making entertainment not printed circuit boards. The greatest error in earth radius depending on model and data source, is about 0.3%. Depending on angle of image the inaccuracy might be much less than 0.3%. If you ignore continental bulges or whatever they're called and look at the north pole or south pole, in theory the equator would be a perfect circle (its, not, but its a lot better than the 0.3% difference between pole-to-pole and across the equator).

    So even a very motivated graphics artist likely could not represent the earth's flatness in an illustration using modern tech. Under ideal conditions, yeah, on a calibrated laser printer (kind of an oxymoron but its possible) the flatness of the earth could be a couple ink pixels depending on viewing angle and of course, on image size. If you had a 300 DPI printer, and printed a worst case picture of the earth that is 5 inches across, the maximum circular out of roundness error would be about 4 pixels, probably rather hard to see. Of course paper changes shape with humidity so breathe on it and it's outta calibration again...

    • (Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday August 08, @03:42PM

      by VLM (445) on Tuesday August 08, @03:42PM (#1319573)

      Soylent 2.0 should have a post editing feature to add missing "/"

      Or for the LOLs force the user to look at the preview (make it a two step commit)

    • (Score: 2) by inertnet on Tuesday August 08, @03:45PM (2 children)

      by inertnet (4071) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 08, @03:45PM (#1319574) Journal

      more like squashed balls

      Surely the gravity of the moon isn't high enough to cause the gravity of squashed balls?

      • (Score: 1, Flamebait) by VLM on Tuesday August 08, @04:20PM

        by VLM (445) on Tuesday August 08, @04:20PM (#1319578)

        Depends how poorly the space suits fit.

        And I suppose it takes unusually large ones to fly to the moon on a ship built by the lowest bidder. Even for the lady astronaut-ettes, I suppose.

      • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday August 08, @04:28PM

        by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 08, @04:28PM (#1319581) Journal

        more like squashed balls

        Shirley the gravity of the Earth isn't enough to squish it much, or too painfully if, suppose, a certain long time sat phone system could use 6371 km as the fixed radius of the earth in some calculations to convert ECEF to lat/long. An insultant writing such calculations might know such a thing. A ball is not very painfully squished if the highest radius is 6378 and smallest is 6357 km. The Earth is also very smooth, unlike some balls, but like a billiard ball in relative terms. Too smooth to be squashed into a flat disk with the sun, moon and stars moving about a circular pattern above the flat earth as some theories suggest. Such a flat earth would be too painfully squashed to conceive of, therefore it cannot be true.

        --
        GOP: Guns don't kill people, they're inanimate objects, silly. But this book could make you gay!
