An 800-Year-Old Math Trick Could Be The Key to Navigating The Moon:
We've been landing people on the Moonsince 1969, but as we start to explore the lunar surface, how will astronauts find their way around? We need a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) for the Moon, and an 800-year-old math trick could help.
The math trick in question is known as the Fibonacci sphere. Here, researchers from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary used it to better estimate the Moon's rotation ellipsoid, its ever-so-slightly squished shape as it orbits Earth.
Despite what Solar System illustrations might suggest, Earth and the Moon aren't perfect spheres: the influence of gravity, rotation, and tidal fluctuations means they're more like squashed balls.
For simplicity's sake, our GNSS technology uses a rough estimate of Earth's squashed ball shape. If we're to develop a Geographic Information System (GIS) for the lunar surface, we need the same estimate for the Moon's selenoid (the equivalent of Earth's geoid, or true, irregular shape).
"Since the Moon is less flattened than the Earth, most lunar GIS applications use a spherical datum," write geophysicist Gábor Timár and student Kamilla Cziráki in their published paper.
"However, with the renaissance of lunar missions, it seems worthwhile to define an ellipsoid of revolution that better fits the selenoid."
Journal Reference:
Cziráki, Kamilla, Timár, Gábor. Parameters of the best fitting lunar ellipsoid based on GRAIL's selenoid model [open], Acta Geodaetica et Geophysica (DOI: 10.1007/s40328-023-00415-w)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Tuesday August 08, @03:20PM (1 child)
I don't know if it simplifies things when the whole point of datums is we have a huge number of them. Sure... cheap shitty consumer grade GPS in the west usually use WGS-84, but ...
The article fails on why it matters. So imagine multinational survey crews with maps made with one datum and two crews using two other datums. Then they start building a road toward each other's base to meet in the middle somewhere and the roads don't meet.
Or you have the old map on the old datum and a new remote ... whatever on an antenna tower on another datum and you do the math and the cable between the old thing and the new thing is 99.9 kilometers long so you order 100 KM optical fiber from good ole Earth. Then you find out due to the datum mismatch its actually 100.001 KM apart and you only have a 100 KM long cable.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday August 08, @04:22PM
Fiber optic cable(nor any type of trans-oceanic communications cable) is not laid in continuous lengths, but in "spans" with splices connecting each. For fiber optic it is generally 100 km, but usually shorter. I really don't think there is a ship big enough to carry a spool of cable that is over 2000 miles long.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/fiber-span#:~:text=The%20fiber%20span%20length%20is,between%2050%20and%2060%20km. [sciencedirect.com]
"It is easier to fool someone than it is to convince them that they have been fooled" Mark Twain
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday August 08, @03:39PM (4 children)
The phrase to google for is "figure of the earth"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Figure_of_the_Earth [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday August 08, @03:42PM
Soylent 2.0 should have a post editing feature to add missing "/"
Or for the LOLs force the user to look at the preview (make it a two step commit)
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Tuesday August 08, @03:45PM (2 children)
Surely the gravity of the moon isn't high enough to cause the gravity of squashed balls?
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by VLM on Tuesday August 08, @04:20PM
Depends how poorly the space suits fit.
And I suppose it takes unusually large ones to fly to the moon on a ship built by the lowest bidder. Even for the lady astronaut-ettes, I suppose.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday August 08, @04:28PM
Shirley the gravity of the Earth isn't enough to squish it much, or too painfully if, suppose, a certain long time sat phone system could use 6371 km as the fixed radius of the earth in some calculations to convert ECEF to lat/long. An insultant writing such calculations might know such a thing. A ball is not very painfully squished if the highest radius is 6378 and smallest is 6357 km. The Earth is also very smooth, unlike some balls, but like a billiard ball in relative terms. Too smooth to be squashed into a flat disk with the sun, moon and stars moving about a circular pattern above the flat earth as some theories suggest. Such a flat earth would be too painfully squashed to conceive of, therefore it cannot be true.
GOP: Guns don't kill people, they're inanimate objects, silly. But this book could make you gay!