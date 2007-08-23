https://www.tomshardware.com/news/raspberry-pi-4bs-inside-spin-scooters
When things don't work out for scooter rental companies and they shut down or pull out of a city, they usually take spare stock with them. However, when Spin backed out of Seattle, many locals discovered unused scooters scattered throughout the city. Upon closer inspection of these abandoned devices, or should we say dissection, it was uncovered that they each have a Raspberry Pi 4B inside.
This discovery was recently shared on social media. Legally, if the scooters are abandoned then snagging one for the Pi inside is fair game but it's not clear if Spin has plans to recover their remaining assets.
The Seattle city government official website confirm that Spin originally arrived in 2021 as a fourth scooter rental option. However, the company did not renew its license for the most recent cycle. Because of this, you can find a few remaining Spin scooters around the city.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Freeman on Tuesday August 08, @08:02PM (1 child)
Guess this is the real culprit for why we couldn't actually get a RPi4 at cost any time in the last year or so. Why design your own board, when you can pluck one off the shelf and build your product around that.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 3, Touché) by Frosty Piss on Tuesday August 08, @08:23PM
Indeed isn't this the primary purpose of the Raspberry Pi?