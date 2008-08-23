from the o-RIP-Bram-ESC-:wq dept.
The creator of Vim, Bram Moolenaar, has passed away.
Message from the family of Bram Moolenaar:
Dear all,
It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that Bram Moolenaar passed away on 3 August 2023.
Bram was suffering from a medical condition that progressed quickly over the last few weeks.
Bram dedicated a large part of his life to VIM and he was very proud of the VIM community that you are all part of.
We as family are now arranging the funeral service of Bram which will take place in The Netherlands and will be held in the Dutch lanuage. The extact date, time and place are still to be determined.
Should you wish to attend his funeral then please send a message to funer...@gmail.com. This email address can also be used to get in contact with the family regarding other matters, bearing in the mind the situation we are in right now as family.
With kind regards,
The family of Bram Moolenaar
Dev world mourns loss of Vim creator Bram Moolenaar
Developers across the world are mourning the loss of Bram Moolenaar, renowned Dutch software engineer and creator of the Vim text editor:
[...] Beyond creating an industry standard for text editing software, Moolenaar also pioneered an open-source and community-driven approach to its development.
He was the first to coin the term "charityware." Although users may use and copy Vim for free, they are encouraged to donate to the International Child Care Fund Holland to help children in Uganda.
"I have never wanted to make money from Vim," said Moolenaar in an interview last year. "It started as a hobby and most of the time I had a job that paid well enough."
Donations amount to around €30,000 per year — enough to help about 50 children finish their education, from primary school to university.
[...] While he might have logged off from this world for good, Moolenaar's legacy and Vim — a text editor that continues to empower developers across the globe — lives on.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Tuesday August 08, @08:21AM
One final :wq for him (or is that getting some final ZZ?)
I raise a glass to Bram, for quality software shared.