Most modern marine vessels are heavily equipped with technology, from GPS and navigation systems to electronic chart displays and information systems (ECDIS). The arrival of this new technology has sailed superyachts into dangerous waters with a new type of pirate.

Owning a superyacht is a luxury for the world's financial elite due to the exorbitant cost of buying and maintaining one. High-tech superyachts with wealthy owners create the perfect combination for bounty-hungry hacking pirates.

[...] Cyber security expert Naveen Hemanna explains how the rise of digital banking and cryptocurrencies helps fuel this form of crime. He told Euronews, "The pirates need not be on the boat. It's all virtual warfare, which is happening because your wealth is also not physical. It's virtual, so you don't really need to have a physical presence to get that money out".

Cyber threats to yachts have increased since COVID, proving that it's not plain sailing for yacht owners in the modern world. However, the future of marine vessels is becoming more sustainable and eco-friendly for the waters they are sailing in.