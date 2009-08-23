There's a transition in car computing hardware from roughly 100 little modules all over the car, each with a tiny amount of computing, to, "domain controllers" that each manage a lot of I/O using more powerful computing. MotorTrend gives an overview here, https://www.motortrend.com/features/software-defined-vehicle-hardware-domain-controller

A few of the dozen or so domains include:

Gateway

This central hub connects to the various domains, serving as a connection port for service and managing much of the data-privacy and cybersecurity functionality by demanding multi-factor authentication and other countermeasures that comprise a firewall against malware attacks and attempts to hack into vehicle controls or data. The gateway continuously monitors the various vulnerability fronts (USB ports, SD card slots, connectivity ports, etc. ). Vehicle Experience

This domain informs and entertains the vehicle occupants, providing infotainment, augmented and virtual reality, onboard gaming or shopping, etc. Sound systems and screens are managed by this domain, often communicating with offboard entertainment providers via the connectivity domain. Connectivity

This domain oversees data communication between the car and the cloud, the vehicle manufacturer, telematics systems (e.g., the various global-positioning satellite systems), the road infrastructure and other road users (aka V2X—vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, etc. ), charging stations, home or office, and myriad other nodes on the global "internet of things." This communication can be via cellular networks, WiFi, Bluetooth, wired connections, and other means. This domain serves as the conduit for over-the-air updates of software and firmware.

Paraphrasing an auto technician training site (can't find reference now):

Mechanical problems are easy/fast to diagnose (they can be seen), but time-consuming / hard to fix.

Electrical/electronic problems are hard/slow to diagnose, but fast/easy to fix.

What are the chances that the car companies will give more than lip service to the questions of service/diagnosis for all this electronics?