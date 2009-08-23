from the deal-breakers dept.
Just because EV technology is rapidly advancing doesn't mean it's without its flaws. Electric vehicle adoption in the U.S. remains relatively low, and for a good reason — many of the biggest remaining problems are considered deal breakers by buyers and will need to be fully remedied before EVs become the default option for most people. The trouble is, solutions for these problems are not always straightforward, taking years of work and potentially billions of dollars to fix, and that's if they can be fixed at all.
Here are the most important issues that EV designers are still working to solve.
Perhaps the biggest hurdle facing the EV industry is the lack of accessible charging infrastructure available to drivers. America has had over 100 years to develop its network of gas stations, but if EVs are to become widely adopted, an equally comprehensive EV charging network needs to be developed within the space of the next decade. The government does recognize this, and in 2022, Congress passed a bill to fund 500,000 new electric vehicle chargers, with a focus on delivering infrastructure to more remote, rural parts of the country.
[...] A closely related problem to the insufficient charging infrastructure is range anxiety. Even though the longest-range EVs today can travel more than 300 miles on a single charge, a patchy charging network and the sometimes inconsistent range indicators on EVs can make longer trips a stressful experience. Most people, understandably, would rather not add any extra stress to their everyday lives and choose to dismiss buying an electric car altogether as a result.
[...] Even if EV chargers end up becoming as ubiquitous as gas stations, there's still the issue of the amount of time it takes to fully charge a car. A range of chargers are available for both home and public charging, with the fastest of those being able to deliver over 100 miles of range in 10-20 minutes, but that's still significantly slower than a gas station stop. Those top-spec Level 3 chargers can't be installed at home either. To make matters worse, not every EV supports the same level of fast charging, so depending on the model of your car, you might not be able to make use of those higher-speed chargers even if you have one nearby.
[...] Ensuring that's all correctly set up adds extra time and complexity, making for a much more time-consuming experience than pulling into a gas station and simply filling up the tank.
Despite a downward trend in recent months, EVs still remain, on average, more expensive to buy than gas cars, and that's a big issue for buyers on a tighter budget.
[...] Another key factor for buyers to consider when purchasing a car is how long they expect it to last. Modern cars now last longer on average than ever before, largely due to improvements in materials and the manufacturing process over time. However, EVs also feature an extra variable that, for now, remains largely unknown: how much the battery will degrade over the years it's on the road. Most of the current data we have to examine degradation comes from Tesla, and it seems promising –- on average, the brand claimed its battery lost only 12% of its capacity over 200,000 miles.
However, data from other manufacturers is extremely limited or non-existent. A study by UK-based Autocar claimed certain models could reach problematic levels of degradation in less than a decade, with batteries degrading more rapidly once they lose 30% capacity. This, in turn, could make older EVs effectively unsellable, especially those with lower ranges from the factory to begin with.
[...] With extreme temperatures becoming more common in the face of climate change, another flaw EVs face is that they generally don't cope very well with colder climates. In fact, temperature can affect range significantly, with the average range dropping by 41% at 20°F compared to 77°F, according to the Department of Energy. In comparison, a gas car only loses 15% of its range on average. A 41% drop in range is a deal breaker for many people, especially in places where such temperatures are expected throughout significant parts of the winter months.
Not only that, but a study by the Idaho National Laboratory found that charging times were much slower in cold weather too. A 30-minute charge with a DCFC fast charger saw researchers achieve an 80% charge at 77°F, but at 32°F, they only recorded 44% charge.
There's no obvious solution to these issues for now, but EV manufacturers will have to address them in the immediate future if they have any hope of convincing northern buyers that it's worth the switch to electric.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday August 10, @03:12PM
Range anxiety? I think there is a market for additional batteries on trailers...
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @03:24PM
> ... if EVs are to become widely adopted, an equally comprehensive EV charging network needs to be developed within the space of the next decade.
Or, you know, accept that BEVs are primarily for local trips and will remain second cars with an ICE or hybrid/plug-in vehicle used for: long trips, cold/hot weather (BEV range cut drastically by HVAC operation), towing, and other applications where BEVs are not a good match. ICE/hybrid cars may be more appropriate for anyone that uses on-street parking, where charging "at home" is not possible.
BEVs & hybrids with regen are a great solution for urban areas, where they operate much more efficiently than straight ICE.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday August 10, @03:24PM
China has gone for battery swap technology which seems generally a better idea
https://www.electrive.com/2023/02/21/nio-to-install-1000-battery-swap-stations-in-china-this-year/ [electrive.com]
Running back of the envelope economics:
Say 600 swaps before EOL -> 300 miles * 600 swaps is 180,000 miles, compared to > 200k miles quoted in TFA. Cost of a new battery is about $12,000 so that works out $20 per battery swap, ignoring cost of running the infrastructure and assuming recharge is free.
In my reasonably efficient European car I do 60 mpg and a gallon of diesel here is about $10 right now so 300 miles is about $50.
One can imagine that new car purchases subsidise the setup cost (currently all new car purchasers pay for a battery with the car).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @03:29PM
The problem with electic cars is that they're not public transit.
Well, and that municipal planners have spent the past hundred years designing cities to be fucking inconvenient if you don't have a car.