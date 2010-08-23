Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Helicopter on Mars Just Flew Again After Surviving an Emergency Landing

posted by requerdanos on Friday August 11, @12:14AM   Printer-friendly
from the little-copter-that-could dept.
News

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/space/2023/08/after-a-scare-nasas-mars-helicopter-safely-takes-to-the-skies-again/

By the standard of some of its previous flights, the most recent voyage of NASA's intrepid Ingenuity helicopter on Mars was nothing special. Over a period of 24 seconds, the small helicopter rose to an altitude 5 meters above the red planet's dusty surface and then touched back down in the same spot.

[...] Mission success for Ingenuity was completing five relatively short flights. However, since its first test flight in April 2021, the helicopter has exceeded all expectations by flying more than 50 different sorties across Mars and surviving long and dark winters.

[...] "Since the very first flight, we have included a program called 'LAND_NOW' that was designed to put the helicopter on the surface as soon as possible if any one of a few dozen off-nominal scenarios was encountered," Teddy Tzanetos, team lead emeritus for Ingenuity, said. "During Flight 53, we encountered one of these, and the helicopter worked as planned and executed an immediate landing."

Original Submission


«  Lab Repeats Nuclear Fusion Feat, With Higher Yield
This discussion was created by requerdanos (5997) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
The Helicopter on Mars Just Flew Again After Surviving an Emergency Landing | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.