Fermilab's g-2 experiment has released a new round of data. Physicists now have a brand-new measurement of a property of the muon called the anomalous magnetic moment that improves the precision of their previous result by a factor of 2. The result is in tension with Standard Model predictions.

An international collaboration of scientists working on the Muon g-2 experiment at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced the much-anticipated updated measurement on Aug. 10. This new value bolsters the first result they announced in April 2021 and sets up a showdown between theory and experiment over 20 years in the making.

"We're really probing new territory. We're determining the muon magnetic moment at a better precision than it has ever been seen before," said Brendan Casey, a senior scientist at Fermilab who has worked on the Muon g-2 experiment since 2008.

Press release:

https://news.fnal.gov/2023/08/muon-g-2-doubles-down-with-latest-measurement/

Paper:

https://muon-g-2.fnal.gov/result2023.pdf

A seven-minute video that provides additional information about muons and the new result by the Muon g-2 collaboration.