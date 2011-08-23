Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

g-2 Releases New Data

posted by hubie on Saturday August 12, @12:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the standard-model-bends-but-doesn't-break dept.
Science

PiMuNu writes:

Fermilab's g-2 experiment has released a new round of data. Physicists now have a brand-new measurement of a property of the muon called the anomalous magnetic moment that improves the precision of their previous result by a factor of 2. The result is in tension with Standard Model predictions.

An international collaboration of scientists working on the Muon g-2 experiment at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced the much-anticipated updated measurement on Aug. 10. This new value bolsters the first result they announced in April 2021 and sets up a showdown between theory and experiment over 20 years in the making.

"We're really probing new territory. We're determining the muon magnetic moment at a better precision than it has ever been seen before," said Brendan Casey, a senior scientist at Fermilab who has worked on the Muon g-2 experiment since 2008.

Press release:
https://news.fnal.gov/2023/08/muon-g-2-doubles-down-with-latest-measurement/

Paper:
https://muon-g-2.fnal.gov/result2023.pdf

A seven-minute video that provides additional information about muons and the new result by the Muon g-2 collaboration.

Original Submission


«  Scientists Discover The Highest-Energy Light Coming From The Sun
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
g-2 Releases New Data | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.