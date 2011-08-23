Stories
Others' Code Sucks for Your Problems

posted by hubie on Saturday August 12, @04:56AM
from the syntax.error dept.
Software

looorg writes:

Other peoples code might look good at a glance but is wrong at least half the time. AI or help sites don't offer as much help as one would think.

"Among other findings, the authors found ChatGPT is more likely to make conceptual errors than factual ones. "Many answers are incorrect due to ChatGPT's incapability to understand the underlying context of the question being asked," the paper found."

""Stack Overflow's annual Developer Survey of 90,000 coders recently found that 77 percent of developers are favorable of AI tools, but only 42 percent trust the accuracy of those tools. OverflowAI developed with community at the core and with a focus on the accuracy of data and AI-generated content."

https://www.theregister.com/2023/08/07/chatgpt_stack_overflow_ai/
https://arxiv.org/abs/2308.02312

Original Submission


