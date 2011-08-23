Amazon ships more than a million packages daily, but there's at least one person in a million who frowns when she encounters a smiling box placed on her doorstep.

A Canadian woman, Anca Nitu, told CBC that over the past two months, more than 50 packages have arrived at her home. Each package contained a return slip and a pair of shoes from an Amazon buyer located in North America who wrongly shipped their rejected shoes to Nitu's address.

[...]

Amazon said that typically the company advises any recipient of an unwanted package to fill out a Report Unwanted Package form. That Amazon page says to report any unsolicited packages "immediately," confirming that "third-party sellers are prohibited from sending unsolicited packages to customers."

For Nitu, her worries won't necessarily end, even if the packages ever do stop coming. She told CBC that she has no idea whether the Amazon sellers that are using her information to ship unwanted return items are doing anything else with her information. She also worries that if Amazon doesn't unlink her name from the seller accounts, she could one day be charged Amazon seller fees.