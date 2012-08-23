"The Federal bureaucracy has invented a new verb," says Charles DeLaFuente of Kew Gardens, N.Y., who had just sent in his 1040 income-tax return to the Internal Revenue Service. He attached an addressed envelope that he had received from the I.R.S.; in the upper left-hand corner, where the return address of the taxpayer belongs, is the heavy black outline of a box. Next to the box are the words "X box if refund."

"Never mind the unanswered question, 'If refund what?'," the irate taxpayer observed. "We all know they mean to x the box if you have a refund coming. Maybe the ink they saved on those instructions will pay for the next round of tax cuts."

Mr. DeLaFuente — his name means "of the fountain" — is blowing his geyser for the wrong reason. The verb to x is not new. In 1849, Edgar Allan Poe wrote in one of his tales: "'I shell have to x this ere paragrab,' said he to himself, as he read it over." In 1935, Jonas Bayer carried that crossing-out metaphor into the mechanical age in Startling Detective magazine: "An imported hatchet man with a .45-caliber typewriter can x out the dangerous canary." Merriam-Webster's first citation in the one-letter verb's literal sense is from Henry Cassidy's 1943 book "Moscow Dateline": "I x'd out the word 'west' in the third question, changing it to 'east.'"